Forecast from I - page 8

New comment
 
Vladimir Karputov:
Comments not relevant to this topic have been moved to"FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences 2019".

what is relevant to this topic?

 
Dmitriy Forex:

What does this topic have to do with anything?

The topic was created by the author and he supports it: he is not lazy to give a description of the system and the indicators used, he is not lazy to describe the signals of the strategy.

[Deleted]  

There's something about it after all.

I've always missed this indicator for some reason - but it's not bad.

Alpari MT5 Ichimoku MA

the window with WPR is the bottom window added MA and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo

WPR -period 100 style None

MA-period 21 shift 1 LWMA method apply to: Previous indicator data

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo -input int InpTenkan=100; // Tenkan-sen
input int InpKijun=500; // Kijun-sen
input int InpSenkou=100; // Senkou Span B

[Deleted]  

GBPUSD 1 day


GBPUSD is changing direction downwards
Stochastic has crossed the MACD signal line
as well
WPR crossed the StdDev

--------------------------------------------------------

Stochastic andMACD

in the first box is the second from the bottom

Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2.-LWMA method- Close/Closeprice.

MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACDSMA 13. - Apply to: Close.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom

WPR is the brown line - period 13.

StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .-Apply to: Close.

[Deleted]  

EURJPY 1 day

EURJPY
most likely reached its lower target
from the equidistant channel
and is now probably in a bullish trend

No signals from the indicators so far

[Deleted]  

EURUSD 1 day

EURUSD

stable bullish trend

the main Stochastic line has crossed the MACD signal line - and the Stochastic is above 50
as well as
WPR crossed StdDev - and WPR is above -50

--------------------------------------------------------

Stochastic andMACD

in the first window is second from the bottom

Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2.-LWMA method. -Close/Closeprice.

MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACDSMA 13. - Apply to: Close.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom

WPR - brown line - period 13.

StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .-Apply to: Close.

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

EURUSD

stable bullish trend

the main Stochastic line has crossed the MACD signal line - and the Stochastic is above 50
as well as
WPR crossed StdDev - and WPR is above -50

--------------------------------------------------------

Stochastic andMACD

in the first box is second from the bottom

Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2.-LWMA method. -Close/Closeprice.

MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACDSMA 13. - Apply to: Close.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom

WPR - brown line - period 13.

StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .-Apply to: Close.

What do you think about UsdChf? According to my calculations out of oversold zone
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
What about UsdChf? According to my calculations it is out of oversold area

USDCHF 1 day

Indicators show bearish trend

[Deleted]  

Vladimir Baskakov:
Что скажете про UsdChf? По моим расчетам вышла из зоны перепроданности

USDCHF 2 hours purchase

on the 2 hour chart - I would buy now

200 pips - probably on the buy and immediately on the sell

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

on the 2 o'clock chart - I would buy now

200 pips - probably on the buy and immediately on the sell

bought sold

123456789101112131415...103
New comment