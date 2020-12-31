Forecast from I - page 8
The topic was created by the author and he supports it: he is not lazy to give a description of the system and the indicators used, he is not lazy to describe the signals of the strategy.
There's something about it after all.
I've always missed this indicator for some reason - but it's not bad.
the window with WPR is the bottom window added MA and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
WPR -period 100 style None
MA-period 21 shift 1 LWMA method apply to: Previous indicator data
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo -input int InpTenkan=100; // Tenkan-sen
input int InpKijun=500; // Kijun-sen
input int InpSenkou=100; // Senkou Span B
GBPUSD is changing direction downwards
Stochastic has crossed the MACD signal line
as well
WPR crossed the StdDev
--------------------------------------------------------
Stochastic andMACD
in the first box is the second from the bottom
Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2.-LWMA method- Close/Closeprice.
MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACDSMA 13. - Apply to: Close.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom
WPR is the brown line - period 13.
StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .-Apply to: Close.
EURJPY
most likely reached its lower target
from the equidistant channel
and is now probably in a bullish trend
No signals from the indicators so far
EURUSD
stable bullish trend
the main Stochastic line has crossed the MACD signal line - and the Stochastic is above 50
as well as
WPR crossed StdDev - and WPR is above -50
--------------------------------------------------------
Stochastic andMACD
in the first window is second from the bottom
Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2.-LWMA method. -Close/Closeprice.
MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACDSMA 13. - Apply to: Close.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom
WPR - brown line - period 13.
StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .-Apply to: Close.
What about UsdChf? According to my calculations it is out of oversold area
Indicators show bearish trend
Vladimir Baskakov:
Что скажете про UsdChf? По моим расчетам вышла из зоны перепроданности
on the 2 hour chart - I would buy now
200 pips - probably on the buy and immediately on the sell
