Forecast from I - page 36
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Unfortunately I lost, open minus orders only create the illusion that the money is still in the account, in fact it is gone, you have to accept it. Risking the news and forex in general is one of the worst ideas. They have levels, you have to sit on the ass and wait for the price to reach them and then enter the market with a short stop.
If a player has already got in such a situation, what do you suggest?
If a person is already in this situation, what do you suggest?
If I were him, I would close all trades and connect to some signal. Pouring that kind of money on a forum when you don't know how to trade is a bad idea.
Expert opened positions, signals triggered
the pound jumped - so jumped
the pound jumped - so jumped
...and somewhere in the world one banned Valentine is smiling, unable to share his happiness :)
...and somewhere in the world one banned Valentine is smiling, unable to share his happiness :)
what happened? why him?
I can only see that the nickname is crossed out...
I wonder - what did he do now?
Expert opened positions, signals worked
The signals seem to be working(Pivot Lines TimeZone https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114)
I'm putting together a consolidation indicator now, and it seems to be good, if you synchronise the two TFs:
I'm just saying that 2 or 3 days is not very indicative...