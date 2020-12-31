Forecast from I - page 36

Alexey Gureyev:

Unfortunately I lost, open minus orders only create the illusion that the money is still in the account, in fact it is gone, you have to accept it. Risking the news and forex in general is one of the worst ideas. They have levels, you have to sit on the ass and wait for the price to reach them and then enter the market with a short stop.

If a player has already got in such a situation, what do you suggest?

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

If I were him, I would close all trades and connect to some signal. Pouring that kind of money on a forum when you don't know how to trade is a bad idea.

Expert opened positions, signals triggered

Shot34

the pound jumped - so jumped

Picture345

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

...and somewhere in the world one banned Valentine is smiling, unable to share his happiness :)

Igor Zakharov:

what happened? why him?

 
I can only see that the nickname is crossed out...
Igor Zakharov:
I wonder - what did he do now?

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Expert opened positions, signals worked


The signals seem to be working(Pivot Lines TimeZone https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114)

Picture3456

I'm putting together a consolidation indicator now, and it seems to be good, if you synchronise the two TFs:

I'm just saying that 2 or 3 days is not very indicative...

