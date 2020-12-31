Forecast from I - page 85

I wonder if this signal will bring GBPUSDH2 up ?

GBPUSDH2

tried for the first time, on these currencies

Snapshot2

but they have a different way of counting points - and closed on TR

Second day, no normal signals. Here are 3 pairs, with weak signals, found.

-------------------------------

With this pair - wrong, it is not clear yet, where does it want to go?

EURCHFH2

It's a little early, but the signal from the top wants to appear

EURNZDH2

the most losing pair - today I have EURNZD

There are three pairs with signals

3 PARI

----------------------------- through time

3 PARI2

 
According to my analytics: Gross market is totally silent till tomorrow. Since Friday two trades were closed and that's it.

1

 
Konstantin Yartsev:

According to my analysis: Gross market is dead till tomorrow. Two trades closed since Friday and that's it.

That's what Mondays are for when the market is not clear.

Konstantin Yartsev:

According to my analysis: Gross market is dead till tomorrow. Two trades have closed since Friday and that's it.

The indicator gives a signal - it was not my idea. If you believe the Indicators, you have to believe them. There is no other way.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

That's what Mondays are for when the market doesn't understand.

You can't have it every time. There are some very upbeat ponces.
