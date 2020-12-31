Forecast from I - page 85
I wonder if this signal will bring GBPUSDH2 up ?
tried for the first time, on these currencies
but they have a different way of counting points - and closed on TR
Second day, no normal signals. Here are 3 pairs, with weak signals, found.
-------------------------------
With this pair - wrong, it is not clear yet, where does it want to go?
It's a little early, but the signal from the top wants to appear
the most losing pair - today I have EURNZD
There are three pairs with signals
----------------------------- through time
----------------------------- in time
According to my analytics: Gross market is totally silent till tomorrow. Since Friday two trades were closed and that's it.
That's what Mondays are for when the market is not clear.
The indicator gives a signal - it was not my idea. If you believe the Indicators, you have to believe them. There is no other way.
