Forecast from I - page 67

I'll check how it works from the blue point (on the left)

If it will break through, I will close the positions. (-then it will probably go down even more, steeply)

GBPUSDH2

I wish the WPR would go higher ( -50 )

- The stochastic has to cross the mcd (red line) and then it will change its direction upwards

I am considering selling the Euro Yen in 8 hours. Immediately large volume with a TP of 100 pips on the 5 digits.
I am also waiting for a sell signal on EURJPYH2

As soon as it gets below the horizontal line (yellow)

EURJPYH2

Will also catch down EURUSDH2

Think it will bounce back a bit?

EURUSDH2

 
I have a forecast on H4. The euro has not yet gained full strength, but it is already falling down. Therefore, a signal on franc is possible instead and also with yen (yen is the weakest currency of the top 8 at the moment). Frank yen on the short side. Around 00:00 terminal time. But the euro is not cancelled out yet either - it still has potential.

Everywhere we enter with a 65% deposit load (for $100k - 65 lots) and a TP of 100 pips.

Looks like it's time - I'll wait a little longer and from the yellow line down EURJPYH2

EURJPYH2

I am in

If it breaks through the red point - better to close

For me H2 is a weak TF. Min. - Н4. Euro is not ready to sell yet. Now Audi (Australian currency, not the pair with the dollar) is the strongest one, but I have already TP'd it, and you should not look a gift horse in the mouth.
Yes! No sell signal on H4 EURUSDH4 yet

- but the blue point is the first sign

EURUSDH4

I think I'm all stocked up - now the target in roubles is another 2,500 and will close automatically

100% tactic.

There is no doubt about the profit (at DTs).

