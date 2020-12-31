Forecast from I - page 67
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'll check how it works from the blue point (on the left)
If it will break through, I will close the positions. (-then it will probably go down even more, steeply)
I'll check how it works from the blue point (on the left)
If it will break through, I will close the positions. (-then it will probably go down even more, cool)
I wish the WPR would go higher ( -50 )
- The stochastic has to cross the mcd (red line) and then it will change its direction upwards
I am considering selling the euro-yen in 8 hours. Immediately large volume with a TP of 100 pips on the 5-digits.
I am also waiting for a sell signal on EURJPYH2
As soon as it gets below the horizontal line (yellow)
Will also catch down EURUSDH2
Think it will bounce back a bit?
I am also waiting for a sell signal on EURJPYH2
As soon as it gets below the horizontal line (yellow)
I have a forecast on H4. The euro has not yet gained full strength, but it is already falling down. Therefore, a signal on franc is possible instead and also with yen (yen is the weakest currency of the top 8 at the moment). Frank yen on the short side. Around 00:00 terminal time. But the euro is not cancelled out yet either - it still has potential.
Everywhere we enter with a 65% deposit load (for $100k - 65 lots) and a TP of 100 pips.
I am also waiting for a sell signal on EURJPYH2
As soon as it gets below the horizontal line (yellow)
Will also catch down EURUSDH2
Think it will bounce back a bit?
Looks like it's time - I'll wait a little longer and from the yellow line down EURJPYH2
I am in
If it breaks through the red point - better to close
It's kind of time - I'll wait a little longer and from yellow down EURJPYH2
I'm in
For me H2 is a weak TF. Min. - Н4. On it the euro is not ready to sell yet. Now Audi (Australian currency, not the pair with the dollar) is the strongest one, but I have already TP'd it, and one should not look a gift horse in the mouth.
Yes! No sell signal on H4 EURUSDH4 yet
- but the blue point is the first sign
I think I'm all stocked up - now the target in roubles is another 2,500 and will close automatically
Everywhere we enter with a 65% deposit load (for $100k - 65 lots) and a TP of 100 pips.
100% tactic.
There is no doubt about the profit (at DTs).