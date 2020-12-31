Forecast from I - page 75

Konstantin Yartsev:

But we have deviated from the topic of predictions. I will repeat, the nearest deals (by my signal strategy) are sales of USD-frank and USD-yen and purchase of Audi. The TP is 100 pips.

USDJPYH2 - there seems to be a signal to go down -

Better to wait for the bar to consolidate below the yellow trend line

USDJPYH2

 
Alexsandr San:

I have not opened the terminal yet, but your chart clearly shows that a breakdown and an upward move are about to take place.

Vitaly Muzichenko:

Haven't opened the terminal yet, but your chart clearly shows that a breakout and an upward move are being prepared.

It could be!

That's why I'm saying until the bar gets below the yellow trend line

continuing to fool around on this EURUSDH2 pair

- Foolish habit to take risks - but this time, where I set a stop - I will close positions

EURUSDH2 with

---------------------

No, it will not go up yet - the green trend line was broken by a bar


This is a good pair, this one can make good profits as well as make bad ones

- I will take a chance on GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2 e

 
Alexsandr San:

Early to sell and early to buy. On the pound, I am out of the market until tomorrow.
Konstantin Yartsev:
It's early to sell and early to buy. On the pound, I am out of the market until tomorrow.

And the fun part is just beginning.

- tomorrow, you might not make it

 
Alexsandr San:

"Tomorrow" is already at 00:00 on the terminal. I have a signal on the pound at about 04:00. And imagine: on the pike and on the sell, depending on strategy. On pok. - owl on the signal. And on the sell. - Manually on another account.

1

But even earlier there will be a deal on the franc and the audi.

Konstantin Yartsev:

took a chance on your prediction USDJPYH2

USDJPYH2

signal, just started to give - I rushed it. GBPUSDH2

stop from yellow horizontal line

GBPUSDH2

