Forecast from I - page 75
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
But we have deviated from the topic of predictions. I will repeat, the nearest deals (by my signal strategy) are sales of USD-frank and USD-yen and purchase of Audi. The TP is 100 pips.
USDJPYH2 - there seems to be a signal to go down -
Better to wait for the bar to consolidate below the yellow trend line
USDJPYH2 - there seems to be a signal to go down -
Better to wait for the bar to consolidate below the yellow trend line
I have not opened the terminal yet, but your chart clearly shows that a breakdown and an upward move are about to take place.
Haven't opened the terminal yet, but your chart clearly shows that a breakout and an upward move are being prepared.
It could be!
That's why I'm saying until the bar gets below the yellow trend line
continuing to fool around on this EURUSDH2 pair
- Foolish habit to take risks - but this time, where I set a stop - I will close positions
---------------------
No, it will not go up yet - the green trend line was broken by a bar
This is a good pair, this one can make good profits as well as make bad ones
- I will take a chance on GBPUSDH2
This is a good pair, this one can make good profits as well as make bad ones
- I will take a chance on GBPUSDH2
It's early to sell and early to buy. On the pound, I am out of the market until tomorrow.
And the fun part is just beginning.
- tomorrow, you might not make it
And the fun part is just beginning.
- tomorrow, you might not make it
"Tomorrow" is already at 00:00 on the terminal. I have a signal on the pound at about 04:00. And imagine: on the pike and on the sell, depending on strategy. On pok. - owl on the signal. And on the sell. - Manually on another account.
But even earlier there will be a deal on the franc and the audi.
But we have deviated from the topic of forecasts. Again, the next trades (according to my signal strategy) are selling USD-franc and USD-yen and buying Audi. TP is 100 pips.
took a chance on your prediction USDJPYH2
signal, just started to give - I rushed it. GBPUSDH2
stop from yellow horizontal line