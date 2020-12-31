Forecast from I - page 5
In general:
1. You are using VERY FAST indicators that react to every "CHEECH"...
2. The probability of a sharp reversal of these FAST indicators is VERY high, and therefore your forecast is ineffective...
3. You are trying to combine two DIFFERENT data structures: large chart (D1) and fast indicators - this is an error...
You can draw your own conclusions: reduce the period of the graph and switch to slower indicators...
All these points will naturally reduce your profits, but will increase the STABILITY of your strategy ... and your predictions ...
Can I give you examples of slow indicators?
Ishimoku
And what's your problem with the kinkokui?
And what's wrong with kinkokuy?
Ishimoku
Virtually any, depending on the period. Put a period of 200 on the MA, that is a very slow indicator.
Read the question and the answer. Where is there any mention of something not being satisfactory
I did it without looking, there is not much difference between ishimoku + ma with vp, and no one is lagging anywhere: