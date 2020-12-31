Forecast from I - page 5

[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin:

In general:

1. You are using VERY FAST indicators that react to every "CHEECH"...

2. The probability of a sharp reversal of these FAST indicators is VERY high, and therefore your forecast is ineffective...

3. You are trying to combine two DIFFERENT data structures: large chart (D1) and fast indicators - this is an error...


You can draw your own conclusions: reduce the period of the graph and switch to slower indicators...

All these points will naturally reduce your profits, but will increase the STABILITY of your strategy ... and your predictions ...

Thank you so much! You learn to live and learn
 
Can I give you examples of slow indicators?
[Deleted]  
SEM:
Can I give you examples of slow indicators?
Ishimoku
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Ishimoku

And what's your problem with the kinkokui?

[Deleted]  
Unicornis:

And what's wrong with kinkokuy?

Read the question and the answer. Where is there any mention of not being satisfied?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Ishimoku

Can I have some more examples?
[Deleted]  
SEM:

Can I give you some more examples?
Pretty much any, depending on the period. Put a period of 200 on the MA, that's a very slow indicator
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Virtually any, depending on the period. Put a period of 200 on the MA, that is a very slow indicator.

Then it turns out that there are no slow or fast indicators, but there are periods of indicator calculation, from short to long. Accordingly, to reduce noise (false signals) you need to increase the period of calculation of the indicator, or use a dynamic period of calculation of the indicator.
[Deleted]  
SEM:

Then it turns out that there are no slow or fast indicators, but there are periods of indicator calculation, from short to long. Accordingly, to reduce noise (false signals) you need to increase the calculation period of the indicator, or use a dynamic calculation period of the indicator.
There are indicators without periods, such as volume indicators
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Read the question and the answer. Where is there any mention of something not being satisfactory

I did it without looking, there is not much difference between ishimoku + ma with vp, and no one is lagging anywhere:

GBPUSDH1_kinkohui__ma_wpr

