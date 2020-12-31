Forecast from I - page 69
Next I am considering buying NZDCHF at H4 closing time, open at 20:00 terminal time. But only after a clear signal. And as always, in terms of 5 to 7% to the depo. By the way, exactly 5 years ago (15.01.15) the Swiss pulled a fast one - they bought their currency with a 30% (!) drop of the Euro-franc quotes. Then it stabilized, but everybody got a stop-out, even with real SL, with a minimum deposit load of 10% and a minimum leverage of 1:30.
Yes! Interesting pair NZDCHFH2
- somewhere near a buy signal
This pair wants both - risky pair for today EURJPYH2
Knocked out this pair EURJPYH2
I'm done for the day!!!
Knocked out this EURJPYH2 pair
A little wrong approach. Profit should be taken as much as possible, so that it can cover the loss, which by default is always at the maximum.
why, to take extra? 2,000 roubles a day, net profit - that's enough for me.
With a balance of 5,000 roubles + 2,000 roubles every day, that's not even bad !
Your account is 5000? Then 2000 is 40% a day. In a month without capitalization - 800%. And with capitalization ... - it's scary to think ...
Publish the signal. I'll sign up!
so three days - I show my entries, in real time.
- Who wants, can analyse with their strategy and think about
This is you with what leverage and what volume? And how many pips did you TP? This is also important to analyze.
But it is easier to sign up. And watch the signal for at least a month first, as 40% a day is a catastrophic risk with a life of 2-3 days.
My leverage is 1000 - my entries are 0.03 and Expert Advisor is buying more
------------ My balance for today
I have not analyzed the positions to open, but I will follow the movements.