Konstantin Yartsev:

Next I am considering buying NZDCHF at H4 closing time, open at 20:00 terminal time. But only after a clear signal. And as always, in terms of 5 to 7% to the depo. By the way, exactly 5 years ago (15.01.15) the Swiss pulled a fast one - they bought their currency with a 30% (!) drop of the Euro-franc quotes. Then it stabilized, but everybody got a stop-out, even with real SL, with a minimum deposit load of 10% and a minimum leverage of 1:30.


Yes! Interesting pair NZDCHFH2

- somewhere near a buy signal

NZDCHFH2

Alexsandr San:

This pair wants both - risky pair for today EURJPYH2

Knocked out this pair EURJPYH2

I'm done for the day!!!

2,000 roubles - that's enough!!!

A snapshot of the profits

 
A bit of a misguided approach. Profit should be taken as much as possible so that it can cover the loss, which by default is always at the maximum.
 
Alexsandr San:

Knocked out this EURJPYH2 pair


I said yesterday and it continues today: the euro has not gained strength and can still go up. Hence the chatter when shorting the euro for the yen, which is still the weakest.
Konstantin Yartsev:
A little wrong approach. Profit should be taken as much as possible, so that it can cover the loss, which by default is always at the maximum.

why, to take extra? 2,000 roubles a day, net profit - that's enough for me.

With a balance of 5,000 roubles + 2,000 roubles every day, that's not even bad !

 
Your account is 5000? Then 2000 is 40% a day. In a month without capitalization - 800%. And with capitalization ... - it's scary to think ...

Publish the signal. I'll sign up!

Konstantin Yartsev:

Do you have an account of 5,000? Then 2000 is 40% a day. A month without capitalisation is 800%. And with capitalization. - I don't know...

Publish the signal. I'll sign up!

so three days - I show my entries, in real time.

- Who wants, can analyse with their strategy and think about


 
This is you with what leverage and what volume? And how many pips did you TP? This is also important to analyze.

But it is easier to sign up. And watch the signal for at least a month first, as 40% a day is a catastrophic risk with a life of 2-3 days.

Konstantin Yartsev:

How much leverage and volume did you enter with? And how many pips was the TP? This is also important to analyze.

But it is easier to subscribe. And first look behind the signal at least a month, as 40% a day is a catastrophic risk with a life of 2-3 days.

My leverage is 1000 - my entries are 0.03 and Expert Advisor is buying more

------------ My balance for today

I have not analyzed the positions to open, but I will follow the movements.

