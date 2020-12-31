Forecast from I - page 87

Alexsandr San:

we are waiting for a buy signal for EURUSD- i.e. we only start the Expert Advisor to buy from the indicator with a small square


I guess the signal from the indicator (2) should have waited for the signal from the indicator(LeM 2 Macd)

If you are interested in indicators below in the file - (LeM 2 Macd,LeM 2 Rsi work with LeManTrend Indicator) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570

Files:
LeM_2_Macd.mq5  16 kb
LeM_2_Rsi.mq5  16 kb
LeManTrend_Indicator.mq5  17 kb
2.mq5  17 kb
Alexsandr San:

Who is interested in the Indicators below in the file - (LeM 2 Macd,LeM 2 Rsi work with LeManTrend Indicator) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570

Yeah, it's been a while and we have no movement EURUSDH2

Alexsandr San:

Finally, let's go!!!

Photo by

Alexsandr San:

You cheated! We have to wait for the signal to go up again. EURUSDH2

what do you have two red lines for? the question is rhetorical.
Fast235:
Only one trend line, and a ask price line

EURUSDH1

here is the indicator in kodobase foundhttps://www.mql5.com/ja/code/13910 - only the trend lines added

Alexsandr San:

With the help of this Expert Advisor, you can make buy, sell or close commands from these lines
Files:
WWW_Trailing_Line.mq5  96 kb
 
I just had a question, 2 trend lines down and you have buying)
Fast235:
I have set up an Expert Advisor from the Indicator (2) a signal up (blue dot) will open a buy - and a signal down (red dot) will close a buy.

I set up sell - so it would not open

---------------------

An Expert Advisor needs an indicator - like the one I attached

-------------------------

The work of the Expert Advisor in the tester by this indicator (2)

The work of an expert

Files:
2.mq5  17 kb
The signal wants to appear EURJPYH2

only what happens by 13.00 Moscow time my Expert Advisor opens a position downwards (opens on 1 bar from the signal)

EURJPYH2

and here comes EURUSDH2 only up

EURUSDH2

