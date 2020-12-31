Forecast from I - page 87
we are waiting for a buy signal for EURUSD- i.e. we only start the Expert Advisor to buy from the indicator with a small square
the Expert Advisor has opened a position up by the signal, let's check the signal EURUSDH2
If you are interested in indicators below in the file - (LeM 2 Macd,LeM 2 Rsi work with LeManTrend Indicator) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570
Expert opened a position up from the signal, let's check this signal EURUSDH2
Who is interested in the Indicators below in the file - (LeM 2 Macd,LeM 2 Rsi work with LeManTrend Indicator) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570
Yeah, it's been a while and we have no movement EURUSDH2
Finally, let's go!!!
You cheated! We have to wait for the signal to go up again. EURUSDH2
what do you have 2 red lines for? the question is rhetorical.
Only one trend line, and a ask price line
here is the indicator in kodobase foundhttps://www.mql5.com/ja/code/13910 - only the trend lines added
I just had a question, 2 trend lines down and you have buying)
I have set up an Expert Advisor from the Indicator (2) a signal up (blue dot) will open a buy - and a signal down (red dot) will close a buy.
I set up sell - so it would not open
---------------------
An Expert Advisor needs an indicator - like the one I attached
-------------------------
The work of the Expert Advisor in the tester by this indicator (2)
The signal wants to appear EURJPYH2
only what happens by 13.00 Moscow time my Expert Advisor opens a position downwards (opens on 1 bar from the signal)
and here comes EURUSDH2 only up