Forecast from I - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So, looking at the 2 hour charts too:
GBPdollar - good down trend and maybe it will continue next week, but it is weak and once it is over good upside impulses are possible.
Euro-yen - good down trend and not a bad entry now, not very strong either, and rather selling on pullbacks is recommended.
Eurodollar - a correction to the down trend, not a bad entry, but the price might go up a little bit more, and in my opinion, it should go down quickly without any delays.
My thoughts may be confirmed by the gaps on Monday).
So, looking at the 2 hour charts too:
GBPdollar - good down trend and maybe it will continue next week, but it is weak and once it is over good upside impulses are possible.
Euro-yen - good down trend and not a bad entry now, not very strong either, and rather selling on pullbacks is recommended.
Eurodollar - a correction to the down trend, not a bad entry, but the price might go up a little bit more, and in my opinion, it should go down quickly without any delays.
My thoughts may be confirmed by the gaps on Monday).
I don't disagree that it might go down.
But by the end of next week the price will be higher than it is now.
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
I'm not arguing that it might go down.
but by the end of next week, it'll be higher than it is now.
A lot of people probably think I'm on the demo.
I'm down because I'm a gambler.
♪ hold a position to the end and no stops ♪
MA 55 above MA 144
Also.
WPR has not crossed StdDev
on the chart the red -MA55 the brown dotted -MA 144
MAs are of the same dimension, while WPR and StdDev are different - that's what the question was about.
EURJPY start of reversal on Stochastic - to buy
as well as
(MA 5 close) is up on (MA 5 open)
A lot of people probably think I'm on the demo.
I'm down because I'm a gambler.
♪ hold a position all the way to the end with no stops ♪
That's why you decided to become a fortune teller?)))
EURJPY start of reversal on Stochastic - to buy
as well
(MA 5 close) is upside down on (MA 5 open)
In general:
1. You are using VERY FAST indicators that react to every "CHEECH"...
2. The probability of a sharp reversal of these FAST indicators is VERY high, and therefore your forecast is ineffective...
3. You are trying to combine two DIFFERENT data structures: large chart (D1) and fast indicators - this is an error...
Conclusions you can do yourself: reduce period of chart and go to slower indicators...
All these points will naturally reduce your profits, but will increase the STABILITY of your strategy ... and your predictions ...
Is that why you decided to become a fortune teller?)))
I'm not a fortune teller.
I'm trying to learn, and then I'm back in action.
What kind of fortune teller am I?
I'm trying to learn - and then I'm back in action.