Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

How do you know?

Share your prediction.

I'm a guesser, but I'm not good at forecasting. It's just that positions opened up in the evening.

And here's some information to think about:


Алексей Тарабанов:

I'm a guesser, but I'm not good at predicting. It's just that, in the evening, positions opened up.

And here's some information to think about:


Thanks! Do you draw the lines yourself?

or is it the indicator's way of doing it?

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Thank you! Do you draw your own lines?

Here, yes.

Алексей Тарабанов:

Here, yes.

No, it's complicated.

I'm looking at your schedule and I don't get it. - I'm sorry. I don't mean any offense.

 

You just buy one pair and sell the other - 3 minutes to spare. We'll be offended next week.

If you want to check it out.

Алексей Тарабанов:
You just buy one pair and sell the other - 3 minutes is all there is to be offended by next week.

Next week I'm going to fund a real account. what can benext week ?

 
We shall see.
important;
order of assembly of the signal indicator
1 Stochastic default - colours None only
2 Figure - in settings two bottom colours None
3 add (MA period 5 shift 1 LWMA method apply to:data of previous indicator)

strategy: from level 80 to sell from level 20 to buy

EURUSD getting ready to buy

Files:
Figure.tpl  10 kb
Figure.mq5  23 kb
 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

important;
signal indicator build order
1 Stochastic - colours None only
2 Figure - in settings two bottom colours None
3 add (MA period 5 shift 1 LWMA method apply to:data of previous indicator)

strategy: from level 80 to sell from level 20 to buy


Not my place with this goodness.

Алексей Тарабанов:

That goodness is not for me.

Yes - no. I'm talking about me.

