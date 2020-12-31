Forecast from I - page 24
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I once had a conversation with a very good man, a trader. I tried to teach him how to trade. It didn't work out well. He was in a similar situation to you. He couldn't see
the chart. He could only see part of the picture, literally a dot. Trying to identify colour, smell, what it's made of, etc (figuratively speaking).
You have to learn to see the big picture of the chart. see how price moves. understand why price reversed in this particular place
and how it happened. When you find the patterns, you can apply them in your EA. Well, at least try it))).
I once had a conversation with a very good man, a trader. I tried to teach him how to trade. It didn't work out well. He was in a similar situation to you. He couldn't see
the chart. He could only see part of the picture, literally a dot. Trying to identify colour, smell, what it's made of, etc (figuratively speaking).
You have to learn to see the big picture of the chart. see how price moves. understand why price reversed in this particular place
and how it happened. When you find the patterns, you can apply them in your EA. or at least try it))).
I often manage to do everything OK! But then one deal destroys everything. One mistake leads to losing one's bearings and repeating mistake after another.
At that moment, when I've made a mistake, I need a cigarette.
I'm often good at it, and then one trade ruins everything. and one mistake makes you lose your way - and you repeat mistake after mistake
Well, get a rule of thumb for how much you can lose in a day. 2-3 or 5% of the depo.
Or 2-4 losing trades a day but not exceeding 5% of the balance. This
won't be as psychologically traumatic.
Well, make a rule of thumb about how much you can lose in a day. 2-3 or 5% of the depo.
Or 2-4 losing trades a day but not more than 5% of the balance. That's
it won't be so psychologically traumatic.
I'm trying to reconstruct myself. I can't express my thoughts properly. The forum is a useful psychologist and you can learn a lot here.
I've learned a lot on this forum. I don't regret that I started communicating here. I'm trying to readjust myself. I can't express my thoughts properly. The forum is a useful psychologist and you can learn a lot here.
You will be understood. Do not worry))) They will help you.
You will find the main things they tell you and you will apply them.
a good tool - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22382
very compatible with the Experthttps://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__2.mq5
the Expert Advisor has an option to work on behalf of an object. copy( ^$%#AW ) if it is at the bottom of a chart - type these characters instead of"LOWER 6"
if it is at the top - type these characters in " TOP 5".
a good tool - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22382
very compatible with the Experthttps://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__2.mq5
the Expert Advisor has an option to work on behalf of an object. copy( ^$%#AW ) if it is at the bottom of a chart - type these characters instead of "LOWER 6"
if it is at the top - type in "TOP 5".
write the full code of indicatorVR Calculate Martingale Lite MT 5 in the Expert Advisor codehttps://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__2.mq5
it worked out as a whole
now it is necessary to adjust its capabilities - i will do this on monday - because the market is closed and it is impossible to test its work
managed to write the full code of theVR Calculate Martingale Lite MT 5 indicator in the Expert code https://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__2.mq5
it turned out to be one whole
now it is necessary to adjust its capabilities - i will do this on monday - because the market is closed and it is not possible to test its work
if the other buttons work it means they can be used in the tester
this is all cool comrades - but where will the pound go...? who knows? I've got 6 trades on it three of them are ga low...
Almost hopeless situation
Is it a cent account or what?