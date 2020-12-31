Forecast from I - page 24

I once had a conversation with a very good man, a trader. I tried to teach him how to trade. It didn't work out well. He was in a similar situation to you. He couldn't see

the chart. He could only see part of the picture, literally a dot. Trying to identify colour, smell, what it's made of, etc (figuratively speaking).

You have to learn to see the big picture of the chart. see how price moves. understand why price reversed in this particular place

and how it happened. When you find the patterns, you can apply them in your EA. Well, at least try it))).

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I often manage to do everything OK! But then one deal destroys everything. One mistake leads to losing one's bearings and repeating mistake after another.

At that moment, when I've made a mistake, I need a cigarette.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'm often good at it, and then one trade ruins everything. and one mistake makes you lose your way - and you repeat mistake after mistake

Well, get a rule of thumb for how much you can lose in a day. 2-3 or 5% of the depo.

Or 2-4 losing trades a day but not exceeding 5% of the balance. This

won't be as psychologically traumatic.

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I'm trying to reconstruct myself. I can't express my thoughts properly. The forum is a useful psychologist and you can learn a lot here.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I'm trying to reconstruct myself. I can't express my thoughts properly. The forum is a useful psychologist and you can learn a lot here.

You will be understood. Do not worry))) They will help you.

You will find the main things they tell you and you will apply them.

a good tool - https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/22382

very compatible with the Experthttps://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__2.mq5

the Expert Advisor has an option to work on behalf of an object. copy( ^$%#AW ) if it is at the bottom of a chart - type these characters instead of"LOWER 6"

if it is at the top - type these characters in " TOP 5".

input string   t4="------ Obj:Name 5-6 ------";         // Имя Объекта
input string   InpObjDownName02        = "TOP 5";       // Obj: TOP (Name Obj) ВВЕРХУ 5
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand2=open_sell;    // Obj:  command:
input string   InpObjUpName02          = "LOWER 6";     // Obj: LOWER (Name Obj) ВНИЗУ 6
input ENUM_TRADE_COMMAND InpTradeCommand02=open_buy;    // Obj:  command:

Snapshot1

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

write the full code of indicatorVR Calculate Martingale Lite MT 5 in the Expert Advisor codehttps://c.mql5.com/3/297/Horse_move__2.mq5

it worked out as a whole

now it is necessary to adjust its capabilities - i will do this on monday - because the market is closed and it is impossible to test its work

Alpari MT5h

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

if the other buttons work it means they can be used in the tester

Picture 33

 
That's all cool comrades - but where will the pound go...? who knows? I've got six zeds on it and three of them are plastered...
 
Valentin7:
this is all cool comrades - but where will the pound go...? who knows? I've got 6 trades on it three of them are ga low...

Almost hopeless situation

Is it a cent account or what?

