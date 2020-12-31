Forecast from I - page 97
Today, we can consider - selling XAU/USD
----------------------------
If the price rises above "P" then we have to think carefully
Next week will most likely start with a drop in XAUUSDH2
good thing - for training (for myself, discovered)
If it will not go up - then the meaning of these indicators - to the same place.
In that case - a deadlock.
If you follow the logic, the Indicators - is just a small tool in the hands of the Trader ...
Decisive in the trading of the trader is STRATEGY, which can combine more than a dozen different indicators ... And the algorithm of how these indicators work together...
So which way the indicator "goes" is not really important, by and large...
What is the strategy?! How to get quicker, and how to steer.
The indicator is created with the strategy.
-----------------------------
Except that each indicator has its own strategy.
Yesterday I trusted one Indicator (with circles) and opened positions downwards.
Today I created another indicator (with arrows), it probably shows the correct way up.
- I opened my position too soon.
-------------------
I checked how points work without stops and trawl on 2 hours with 100$ balance, 100 leverage and 0.01 lot
arrow
arrow
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
circle
mug
-----------------------------------------------------
For an indicator with a circle, you need this indicator (LeManTrend Indicator) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570
-----------------------------
My prediction is very simple!
There and there ! and everything is fine. XAUUSDM5
up GBPNZDH
down AUDCADH2
down EURSGDH2
down NZDCADH2
Gold, though, should go down. to the MA144 this month, coming up
Today, should go to S2 - then a slight bounce to MA144
there's the S2