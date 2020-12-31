Forecast from I - page 97

Today, we can consider - selling XAU/USD

Snapshot of XAU USD

----------------------------

If the price rises above "P" then we have to think carefully

Next week will most likely start with a drop in XAUUSDH2

XAUUSDH2

good thing - for training (for myself, discovered)

Alexsandr San:

If it will not go up - then the meaning of these indicators - to the same place.

In that case - a deadlock.


If you follow the logic, the Indicators - is just a small tool in the hands of the Trader ...

Decisive in the trading of the trader is STRATEGY, which can combine more than a dozen different indicators ... And the algorithm of how these indicators work together...

So which way the indicator "goes" is not really important, by and large...

Serqey Nikitin:

Logically, Indicators are just a small tool in the hands of the Trader...

What determines a trader's trading is STRATEGY, which can combine more than a dozen different indicators... And the algorithm of how these indicators work together ...

So, in what direction the indicator "will go", by and large, not really important...

What is the strategy?! How to get quicker, and how to steer.

The indicator is created with the strategy.

-----------------------------

Except that each indicator has its own strategy.

Yesterday I trusted one Indicator (with circles) and opened positions downwards.

Today I created another indicator (with arrows), it probably shows the correct way up.

- I opened my position too soon.

XAUUSDH2

-------------------

I checked how points work without stops and trawl on 2 hours with 100$ balance, 100 leverage and 0.01 lot

Snapshot3

Snapshot2 arrow

Snapshot1 arrow

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Shot4 circle

Picture5 mug

-----------------------------------------------------

For an indicator with a circle, you need this indicator (LeManTrend Indicator) https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570

 
Alexsandr San:

What is the strategy?! How to get the fastest, and how to steer.

The indicator is created with a strategy in mind.

-----------------------------

Except that each indicator has its own strategy.

Oops! Sorry, wrong group...
Vladimir Zakharov Swans
My prediction is very simple!

There and there ! and everything is fine. XAUUSDM5

XAUUSDM5 GBPUSDM5.png

GBPNZDH up GBPNZDH Snapshot1

AUDCADH2 down AUDCADH2

EURSGDH2 down EURSGDH2

NZDCADH2 down NZDCADH2 Snapshot2


Gold, though, should go down. to the MA144 this month, coming up

XAUUSDDaily

Today, should go to S2 - then a slight bounce to MA144

XAUUSDH2

Photo by there's the S2


