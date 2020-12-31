Forecast from I - page 64

Alexsandr San:

One more barrier to jump - if it gets a foothold higher, should go to the upside EURUSDH2


That pound - which is zero, for life, is pulling the euro behind it.

- although that's beside the point!!!

Now - should be on track

89900

Momentum is not good EURUSDH2

but it is still possible to hold on to the upside.

EURUSDH2

Why do I think it is dangerous here? -

- price has dropped below the blue point, it changes direction at this point

 
I am at 1.10840 to sell.

In general, it should reach 1.11100. But there's a little signal to go down.

I'll take a couple of p's.

I closed in boo. EURUSDH2

- better to lose a small amount than all!

- not a good forecast.

EURUSDH2

WPR - middle window - crossed -50. this is a serious thing to think about

 
Why not a good one, I have a good one.

I closed part of it and kept part of it.


First target around 1.10500, second target exactly 1.10000(approximately)

