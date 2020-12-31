Forecast from I - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I did it without looking, there's not much difference between ishimoku + ma with vp, and no one is lagging anywhere:
I did it without looking, there's not much difference between ishimoku + ma with vp, and no one is lagging anywhere:
now i will get hooked- and look for your way of charting and indicators. thank you- for showing me how it looks . Thank you so much!!!
In general:
1. You are using VERY FAST indicators that react to every "CHEECH"...
2. The probability of a sharp reversal of these FAST indicators is VERY high, and therefore your forecast is ineffective...
3. You are trying to combine two DIFFERENT data structures: large chart (D1) and fast indicators - this is an error...
You can draw your own conclusions: reduce the period of the graph and switch to slower indicators...
All these points will naturally decrease your profits, but will increase the STABILITY of your strategy ... and your predictions ...
Here we need to add that:
1. With the increase in profits in pips, the drawdown in the same pips will increase
2. In connection with point 1, you must reduce the risk.
3. In connection with point 2, a multiple of the profit percentage will be reduced4. In relation to point 3, it is necessary to make sure that it is appropriate to adopt such advice.
I did it without looking, there's not much difference between ishimoku + ma with vp, and no one is lagging anywhere:
Now I'll get hooked - and look for your way of graphing and indicators. thank you - for showing me what it looks like. Thank you so much!!!
What to look for:
If you want to decide on the direction only, take point 2 (wpr smoothed ma). If you're searching for variants to get more distinct sensations, take point 1. On average, you can gain 30-50 points per week (you can gain 1500 points per year, i.e. 150k$ in 10 lots). In general, all the most important things were written back in the last century, you just need to read it and understand.
- Take an ishimoku kinkohoo for example with tenkansen 50-150 and kijusen 200-500 - this is HL/2 for appropriate periods, some suitable ma with period 5-30.
- In the basement all the same +/- will show vpr with period tenkansen and smoothed period (and way) ma as on the chart in p1.
There are five lines with different periods in the Ishimoku. What period you put on the MA will coincide with it
Throw the rest out (For TC system). Reference for periods above, pick what is more convenient for your system. Ishimoku line + ma shows in absolute values, the same in relative values shows wpr with the same periods.
What to look for:....
I'll continue in my own way, okay?
everyone makes money on the fact that
"written in the last century, all you have to do is read it and understand it. "
---
If only it were all so....
I'll continue in my own way, okay?
everyone makes money on the fact that
"written in the last century, all you have to do is read it and understand it. "
---
If only it were all so....
That's right, because if you enter through 3-5p(4-digits) you get taAAC, and if you enter through 30-50p(4-digits) you could earn. In the last century, they wrote methods and guidelines in periods for days, weeks, months for the markets of those calendar periods. And on smaller periods, everyone is on his own, depending on his own spoils.
What to look for:
If it is enough for you to decide on the direction you should take p.2 option wpr smoothed ma, if you are looking for options for extra sharpness take p.1. On average, you can gain 30-50 points per week (you can gain 1500 points per year, i.e. 150k$ in 10 lots). In general, all the most important things were written back in the last century, you just need to read it and understand.
- Take a kinkohoo ishimoku e.g. with tencansen 50-150 and kijusen 200-500 - this is HL/2 for respective periods, some suitable ma with period 5-30.
- In the basement all the same +/- will show vpr with period tenkansen and smoothed period (and way) ma as on the chart in p1.
Throw the rest out (For TC system). Reference for periods above, pick what is more convenient for your system. Ishimoku line + ma shows in absolute values, the same in relative values shows wpr with the same periods.
Thanks! now i will be faster to build yourchart
There's something to this.
There's something to this.