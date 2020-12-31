Forecast from I - page 79
from a red smile - slowly but surely going down.
- Waiting for the blue smile
EURJPYH2 red face worked out well
- Still no blue face.
1 and 2 points worked out - now to the 3rd point GBPUSDH2 will break out
I wonder if the 3rd point will come true or not on Monday ? GBPUSDH2
I wonder if the 3rd point on Monday will come true or not ? GBPUSDH2
yet, if we look at the monthly chart, there is more chance that it will go up this year. GBPUSDMonthly
and the signal seems to have been drawn last month.
my technique!
do not deposit more than 10,000 roubles.
- If it goes in the wrong direction, at least I won't lose as much
Hi. It's not much of a tactic. You're just going to be filling up more often.
Hi!
Well, at least I won't be pouring too much.
- because it's a stupid habit to stand around until the end.
Don't pour until you've made a million in the demo.
;)
It's no fun on the demo.
I'll be refilling on Tuesday. 5000 rubles for one month would be a lot.
I have no luck yet!
I have replenished my account again - no patience to wait as usual.
I will wait for (blue dot) buy signal for 30 min. GBPUSDM30
----------------------------------------
WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom.
WPR is the brown line - period 13.
StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .-Apply to: Close.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WPR above -50 to buy -------WPR below -50 to sell