hope and wait
Alexsandr San:

from a red smile - slowly but surely going down.

- Waiting for the blue smile


EURJPYH2 red face worked out well

- Still no blue face.

EURJPYH2

Alexsandr San:

1 and 2 points worked out - now to the 3rd point GBPUSDH2 will break out


I wonder if the 3rd point will come true or not on Monday ? GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

Alexsandr San:

I wonder if the 3rd point on Monday will come true or not ? GBPUSDH2


yet, if we look at the monthly chart, there is more chance that it will go up this year. GBPUSDMonthly

and the signal seems to have been drawn last month.

GBPUSDMonthly

my technique!

do not deposit more than 10,000 roubles.

- If it goes in the wrong direction, at least I won't lose as much

 
Alexsandr San:

my technique!

do not deposit more than 10,000 roubles.

- If it goes in the wrong direction, at least I won't lose as much

Hi. It's not much of a tactic. You're just going to be filling up more often.

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hi. It's not much of a tactic. You're just gonna have to fill up more often.

Hi!

Well, at least I won't be pouring too much.

- because it's a stupid habit to stand around until the end.

 
Alexsandr San:

Hi!

Well, at least I won't be draining a lot.

- because it's a stupid habit to stand around until the end.

Don't pour until you've made a million in the demo.

;)

Renat Akhtyamov:

Don't pour until you've made a million in the demo.

;)

;)

It's no fun on the demo.

I'll be refilling on Tuesday. 5000 rubles for one month would be a lot.

I have no luck yet!

I have replenished my account again - no patience to wait as usual.

I will wait for (blue dot) buy signal for 30 min. GBPUSDM30

----------------------------------------

WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom.

WPR is the brown line - period 13.

StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .-Apply to: Close.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WPR above -50 to buy -------WPR below -50 to sell

GBPUSDM30 to


