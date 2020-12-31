Forecast from I - page 73
my depo is dead - but, there is hope that from here, there will be a reversal.
- on monday I will be able to predict - but at the moment I can't predict any pair.
- on this pair, I would risk up, and stop where the horizontal yellow line is.
What, is that a dead end?
What, are we totally screwed?
That balance will be gone by Monday.
That balance will be gone by Monday.
Well, it probably will. It should hit 1.10700. A small correction from there.
A pity, of course. Every ruble is a pity.
Sorry (.
Been following your thread.
Stupid move on my part - but with my change, I have to take a chance. GBPUSDH2
yellow horizontal line - Stop
took a bad gamble - triggered the stop GBPUSDH2 STOP
I have replenished the Account, forgot about the Expert Advisor and closed positions by the balance objective (the setting was 1400).
input double TargetProfit = 1400.00;// Target Balance(Your Balance + amount)
balance has increased on deposit and Expert Advisor has closed everything
Expert Advisors should automatically stop at significant deposits/withdrawals and require a change of magic.
In general, it is good practice (if not a signal/ pamm)to "all or nothing" -always reopen the account when money moves.
If you have reached the balance target (or max drawdown) - close the current account, open a new one, start an Expert Advisor on it with different parameters, possibly with different risks.
it's not easy to open a new account, you need 500 quid or 30000 rbl to open a new account.
account opening
current account
Since I'm not having any luck today, I'll take my chances again.
Well, the yellow horizontal STOP.
and if the bar is below the green trendline, also a stop