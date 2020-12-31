Forecast from I - page 73

my depo is dead - but, there is hope that from here, there will be a reversal.

- on monday I will be able to predict - but at the moment I can't predict any pair.

- on this pair, I would risk up, and stop where the horizontal yellow line is.

 
Alexsandr San:

my depot -kick- -but there is hope that from here, there will be a turnaround.

What, is that a dead end?

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

What, are we totally screwed?

I'll smoke for a week and then refill my account.

That balance will be gone by Monday.

remainder

 
Alexsandr San:

I'll smoke for a week, then refill my account again.

That balance will be gone by Monday.


Well, it probably will. It should hit 1.10700. A small correction from there.

A pity, of course. Every ruble is a pity.

 

Sorry (.

Been following your thread.

Stupid move on my part - but with my change, I have to take a chance. GBPUSDH2

yellow horizontal line - Stop

GBPUSDH2 x

took a bad gamble - triggered the stop GBPUSDH2 STOP

GBPUSDH2 STOP

Документация по MQL5: Константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Типы объектов
При создании графического объекта функцией ObjectCreate() необходимо указать тип создаваемого объекта, который может принимать одно из значений перечисления ENUM_OBJECT. Дальнейшие уточнения свойств созданного объекта возможно с помощью функций по работе с графическими объектами.
Alexsandr San:

my depo is dead - but, there is hope that from here, there will be a reversal.

- on monday I will be able to predict - but at the moment I can't predict any pair.

- on this pair, I would risk up, and stop where the horizontal yellow line is.

I have replenished the Account, forgot about the Expert Advisor and closed positions by the balance objective (the setting was 1400).

input string   t="------ Parameters --------";               //
input string   Template                     = "ADX";         // Имя шаблона(without '.tpl')
input datetime HoursFrom                    = D'1970.01.01'; // Время старта Эксперта
input datetime HoursTo                      = D'2030.12.31'; // Время закрытия всех позиций
input double   TargetProfit                 = 900000.00;     // Цель Баланса(Ваш Баланс + сумма)

input double TargetProfit = 1400.00;// Target Balance(Your Balance + amount)
balance has increased on deposit and Expert Advisor has closed everything

A snapshot of the replenishment

 
Alexsandr San:

Funded an Account - forgot about the Expert Advisor, Expert Advisor - closed positions, according to the balance target (1400 in settings)


Expert Advisors should automatically stop at significant deposits/withdrawals and require a change of magic.

In general, it is good practice (if not a signal/ pamm)to "all or nothing" -always reopen the account when money moves.
If you have reached the balance target (or max drawdown) - close the current account, open a new one, start an Expert Advisor on it with different parameters, possibly with different risks.

Maxim Kuznetsov:

experts should automatically stop on significant deposits/withdrawals and require a magic change.

it's a good practice (if not a signal/ pamm) to"all or nothing" - always reopen the account when you move money.
If you have reached the balance target (or max drawdown) - close the current account, open a new one, on it start the Expert Advisor with different parameters, possibly with different risks.

it's not easy to open a new account, you need 500 quid or 30000 rbl to open a new account.

------------------------------

account opening

account opened

current account

as of today

Since I'm not having any luck today, I'll take my chances again.

Well, the yellow horizontal STOP.

and if the bar is below the green trendline, also a stop

EURUSDH2

