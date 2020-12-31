Forecast from I - page 25
This is all cool comrades - but where will the pound go...? who knows? I have 6 trades on it, three of them are gated to the bottom...
Hard to say where it will go - sell signal has not yet formed properly GBPUSDDaily
Almost hopeless situation
Is it a cent account or what?
No dollar (((( I used to trade with $300 of my own money and everything was fine... as soon as I borrowed $1,000 I was in the hole...
Don't get upset. It can be straightened out, but it's hard.
Can you tell me how? And I don't know if my photo files open?
It's open. You can see everything.
How long have you been trading?
Five years, that's for sure.
It's been five years, that's for sure.
And in that time you haven't learned how to lock?
And on the 2 hour chart it is too early to buy GBPUSDH2
It's understandable, but if the pound continues to go up, it's all over for my deposit...
With your approach to trading (looking at the screenshot) we can conclude that it's a 100% loss.Write to me in my personal message, maybe we will come up with something.