Valentin7:
This is all cool comrades - but where will the pound go...? who knows? I have 6 trades on it, three of them are gated to the bottom...

Hard to say where it will go - sell signal has not yet formed properly GBPUSDDaily

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Almost hopeless situation

Is it a cent account or what?

Valentin7:
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Can you tell me how? And I don't know if my photo files open?
 
Valentin7:
Can you tell me how? And I don't know if my photo files open?

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Five years, that's for sure.

 
Valentin7:

And in that time you haven't learned how to lock?

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I know, but if the pound keeps going up, it'll be the end of my deposit...
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

And on the 2 hour chart it is too early to buy GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

 
Valentin7:
With your approach to trading (looking at the screenshot) we can conclude that it's a 100% loss.

Write to me in my personal message, maybe we will come up with something.
