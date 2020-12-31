Forecast from I - page 14
there is still hope to get to the target. USDJPYH2
Indicators show weak direction - but up
EURJPYH2 is forming an upside signal - as the bar will latch above the lilac line. EURJPYH2
It's time for a reversal!!! GBPUSDH2
EURJPYH2 morning target appears
As if - not far off. Jump up GBPUSDH2
It's a bit early to buy GBPUSDH2
It's so tempting!
It looks like it's time - but there's no signal!
Decided was - to leave this dirty business.
not possible!
refuelled my terminal - and I'm with you again!
700 roubles. - commission out of 40,000
what is the result of the work?
what is the result of the work?
not at a disadvantage!!!
not in minus!!!
not negative!!!
Catching the moment to buy - GBPUSDH2
until the end of the month - I'll hold.
red trend line is catching. - to buy 0.24
what i have - at the moment
in the files - ...
who thinks - what does he get out of it?
Just - humanly!
how I predict using MACD and Stochastic in the same window
when the main Stochastic line crosses the MACD signal line - it gives a signal
also in another window StdDev and WPR and also in one window
when WPR crosses the StdDev
Hello. The way I see it on the pound is this.