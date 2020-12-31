Forecast from I - page 65

New comment
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
Target on EUR 1.09

You're probably right !!!

[Deleted]  

Most relish - and signals down EURUSDDaily

EURUSDDaily

 
In general, we should close the gap around 1.07770
[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:
And in general we should close the gap around 1.07770

anything is possible! - but, according to the Indicators - the movement is changing downwards

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

anything is possible! - but, according to the Indicators - the movement is changing downwards

but if the blue point is broken, it's better to close and try your luck afterwards.

EURUSD

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

From here, we can take a chance on the downside - but if the blue point is penetrated, it's better to close and try our luck afterwards.

No! Blue is a big loss - if the red one is higher, it is better to close EURUSDH2

EURUSDH2

[Deleted]  
There is a small prediction about currencies
[Deleted]  

Seems to be all set! for an up move GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

added -

Took down a stop ( first trade of the year - not a good one )

GBPUSDH2.1

[Deleted]  
Alexsandr San:

Seems to be all set! for an up move GBPUSDH2

added -

Took down a stop ( first trade this year - no luck )


I will try my luck ( second trade this year ) GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

 
Why is the stop so short? Are you capturing market noise?
1...585960616263646566676869707172...103
New comment