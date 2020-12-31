Forecast from I - page 65
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Target on EUR 1.09
You're probably right !!!
Most relish - and signals down EURUSDDaily
And in general we should close the gap around 1.07770
anything is possible! - but, according to the Indicators - the movement is changing downwards
anything is possible! - but, according to the Indicators - the movement is changing downwards
but if the blue point is broken, it's better to close and try your luck afterwards.
From here, we can take a chance on the downside - but if the blue point is penetrated, it's better to close and try our luck afterwards.
No! Blue is a big loss - if the red one is higher, it is better to close EURUSDH2
Seems to be all set! for an up move GBPUSDH2
added -
Took down a stop ( first trade of the year - not a good one )
Seems to be all set! for an up move GBPUSDH2
added -
Took down a stop ( first trade this year - no luck )
I will try my luck ( second trade this year ) GBPUSDH2