I don't know yet. I'm testing the Expert Advisor and trying to figure out how to act in real trading.
I do not agree with the answer. You should first understand how to act in real trading, and then teach the expert.
But this is purely my opinion.
You don't have to answer it)))
I will summarize the work of the Expert Advisor for 2 days.
Yesterday there were many openings from the indicator (Pivot Lines TimeZone https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1114), today only one pair triggered using the same indicator.
Good statistics. Do all deals have profit in pips?
You don't make 30-50-70 pips or more?
the Expert Advisor has a target of 5000 . it may close losing orders . but you will have 5000 in your account . for example you had 25000 and now you have 30 000 . you will naturally have both losing and profitable orders when you reach 5000.
No, that's not what I mean. You got deals of 6, 10, 15 pips.
Do you have more pips in your profits?
That's what I want to know - how much profit it can bring. so I don't have to sit in front of the computer and make manual trades.
The largest 500 rubles in the history does not show pips
the largest 500 roubles
So, closing on total profit of all open positions?
Yes! When the target is reached . start the Expert Advisor again. set a balance target on one of the Expert Advisors again and do it all over again
(how to set the target --- you have a balance of 25000 you want to earn 5000
here we write 30000
set the EA on all open pairs - save the chart template and the EA will delete all open positions and replace the template on all open charts once the target is reached
Here you type the name of the template that you saved the Expert Advisor with your settings already installed on it
here is the Expert Advisor file below
and the indicator, I have attached it to the Expert Advisor. You can freely choose your own one.
the bottom file - it would change the template for all open charts
I read this thread from beginning to end - it's disgusting to read (what I wrote) - it's embarrassing!
- yes! i cannot write - i should have studied - and i did sports instead of studying. - this is the result of literacy