Forecast from I - page 32
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And if - on the news - well, you just have to guess - a bounce up closed the boo and as often happens, it goes sharply down and then close the sell.
I will do so, there are no other options and I do not have any money left... I will close all the top orders on Sunday evening and leave it at that
no chance to close, the margin is hedged by 50%.
you just get a message that the margin is not enough and that's it0.01 try to close from 0.05 to start (let the pound riseat least 40 pips to 1.2920) and watch
Yes, I will do so no more options and have no money to share too ... Sunday evening, all the top orders will close and what happens
There is another option. If interested, write in person))))
And if - on the news - well, you just have to guess - a bounce up closed the boo and as often happens, it goes sharply down and then close the sell.
this is a screenshot of a small part of my trades - i've had 35 trades in a row and all in profit...i've been trading for 5 years now but i've always had trouble without stops...when i get brains and learn to put stops...(((( when you're in profit you catch a star and start taking risks and think you are god and as a result you deviate from your system and lose everything
this is a screenshot of a small part of my trades - i had 35 trades in a row and all in profit... i've been trading for 5 years now but i have no stops and it always ruined me... When i get brains and learn how to put stops... ((((
it's a screenshot of a small part of my trades - i've had 35 trades in a row and all were winning ... i've been trading for 5 years now but i got a problem with no stops that always killed me ... when i'll get smart and learn to put stops ... (((( when you get so many good trades you catch a star and start taking risks thinking you are god and as a result you backtrack from your system and lose everything
You have this kind of trade, just pipsqueak, but there are no miracles
We pinch half a cent in profits and grow our losses to mammoth proportions.
you can't close, the margin is hedged by 50%.
You just get a message that there's not enough margin and that's it.Try to close the 0.01 from 0.05 to start (let the pound rise at least 40 pips to 1.2920) and observe
I will do that on monday i will try to close all three orders as high as possible and i will pray that the pound goes down.
You have this kind of trade, just pipsqueak, but there are no miracles
We pinch half a cent in profits and grow our losses to mammoth size
Yeah, that's probably it... I need to put my feet up...(((
You have this kind of trade, just pipsqueak, but miracles don't happen
We pinch half a cent in profits and grow our losses to mammoth size.
Absolutely right.
a hackneyed baize to the hiltbuy expensive, sell cheap...
yes it probably is...i need to put stops...((
You can do it without stops using hedging, but you need some experience. Look for someone else to borrow from(