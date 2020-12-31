Forecast from I - page 72
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
So, the trend is bearish EURUSDH2
but inside, something tells me it should go up
stop on the yellow Horizontal line
It seems to be moving in the right direction
from R1 - will open positions down EURJPYH2
somewhere R2 can be tried for a bounce down GBPUSDH2
most likely preparing to go down EURJPYH2
and that's how I get lost.
- when the trend changes, and I'm humping my horns and holding on until I'm done.
------------------------------------------ my profit today
This is a blatant violation of the main principle of forex trading -"Fix the losses, let the profits grow".
You've been trading on the principle,"Fix the profits, let the losses grow." - and here's the result, like all traders who trade on the same principle.
There is a flagrant violation of the main principle of forex trading - "Fix the losses, let the profits grow".
no way, my body - will not learn this rule! and I, too, suffer for it (just kidding)
no way, my body - will not learn this rule! and I, too, suffer for it (just kidding)
if we had just entered from the signal points, we would have made a profit - 530+460+280=1270 points
100points by 0.01 = 60 rubles. 1270*60\100=762 rubles. it is with 0.01 lot
it who is interested in Indicator points - file below
for ( LeM 2 Macd ) and for ( LeM 2 Rsi ) - you need LeManTrend Indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/27570