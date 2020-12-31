Forecast from I - page 17
In 10 min we will see EURUSDH2
But at the moment the indicators are converging and pointing upwards
catch the bottom and buy EURUSDH2
I will buy again at 1.13
Looks like GBPUSDDaily
is going to go up - when it breaks the line
At 2 o'clock it looks like this.
lilac line - bar above - buy . below bar sell
think to catch from trend line - to buy GBPUSDH2
At 2 o'clock it looks like this.
there are a lot of rain forecasters on forexdengi site, one has already made his way here too
I understand that the forum is dead, but don't smell like a corpse.
I understand the moderators here are hunters who haven't hunted in a long time, why let this rubbish in here?
I need confirmation from the prognosticator - I made a prediction, the results are like this
I've made a prediction and the results are as follows
The result will be on Friday.
And don't get so angry. I understand that you're in the red. - What's it got to do with me?
I need confirmation from the soothsayer - I made a prediction, the results are like this.
Well - fix it.
now waiting for Friday - and the result GBPUSDH2
- ( couldn't bear to wait for the trend line)
added the next day:
GBPUSD doesn't want to go up yet
2 unsuccessful attempts
Maybe on third try it will go up
There aren't many real rioters... So there's no ringleaders...
But... it looks like the ringleaders are already appearing:)
I think within these boundaries, where you've sketched out
- will be this week.
or that week, probably for sure.
If you fill in your ramblings with a graph, you'll come in for an expert and your thread won't get deleted (for example, the league still has it)
Kind of like Alexei - are you addressing?
Or - what?
If you're addressing me, I just don't understand. Am I disturbing you?
once a day, my avatar pops up on the site
