Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

In 10 min we will see EURUSDH2

But at the moment the indicators are converging and pointing upwards

catch the bottom and buy EURUSDH2

I will buy again at 1.13

EURUSDH2


Looks like GBPUSDDaily

is going to go up - when it breaks the line

GBPUSDDaily

At 2 o'clock it looks like this.

lilac line - bar above - buy . below bar sell

think to catch from trend line - to buy GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

 
there are a lot of rain forecasters on forexdengi site, one has already made his way here too

I understand that the forum is dead, but don't smell like a corpse.

I understand the moderators here are hunters who haven't hunted in a long time, why let this rubbish in here?


I need confirmation from the prognosticator - I made a prediction, the results are like this

Alexey Volchanskiy:

I've made a prediction and the results are as follows

The result will be on Friday.

And don't get so angry. I understand that you're in the red. - What's it got to do with me?

I need confirmation from the soothsayer - I made a prediction, the results are like this.

Well - fix it.

now waiting for Friday - and the result GBPUSDH2

- ( couldn't bear to wait for the trend line)

GBPUSDH2

added the next day:

GBPUSD doesn't want to go up yet

2 unsuccessful attempts

istoria

Maybe on third try it will go up

popitka 3

There aren't many real rioters... So there's no ringleaders...

But... it looks like the ringleaders are already appearing:)


Aleksandr Praslov:

There aren't many real rioters... So there's no ringleaders...

But... it looks like the ringleaders are coming:)


I think within these boundaries, where you've sketched out

- will be this week.

or that week, probably for sure.

Photo by

If you supplement your ramblings with a graph, you'll get in for an expert here and your thread won't get deleted (e.g. the league is still there)
Vladimir Baskakov:
If you fill in your ramblings with a graph, you'll come in for an expert and your thread won't get deleted (for example, the league still has it)

Kind of like Alexei - are you addressing?

Or - what?

If you're addressing me, I just don't understand. Am I disturbing you?

once a day, my avatar pops up on the site

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Kind of like Alexei - are you addressing?

Or - what?

If you're addressing me, I just don't understand. Am I disturbing you?

once a day, my avatar pops up on the site

You've been asked to confirm your predictions. And where?
