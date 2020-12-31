Forecast from I - page 49

Vitaly Muzichenko:

Borrowing money and losing it to forex is a disease ... like an old lady whispered))))

No! I will not gamble.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I have not had any success. Everything is in the same place. 10 years experience.

i want to live on it ... before that i had 300 $ depo ... i tripled it ... i just withdrew all my earnings ... until i lost them ... now a friend lent me 1000 $ ... but something went wrong ... (((( i've been trading for 6 years ... i wrote my story above

Valentin7:

I want to live on it... before that I had a 300 $ depot and tripled it (just withdrew everything I earned) until I emptied it.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

so where does the excitement go? it's a disease - i understand. but how do you beat it?

At least someone will admit it, I think this is the first time I've heard such words)))

Willpower to have a good, yes in fact find a good system that works, tolerate 3 months is real. And when you start spending a little bit of money, and time passes, you won't be able to pull it off.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

No! I won't gamble on debt.

Well, you should. I know a lot of people who did. The only question is how much was approved by the bank, those who were lucky to be approved for more than a million. They have from 70 to 250 k a month and they live easy. It is a question of the system, if it works, it is not a sin to start. If they gave me a loan)) I would take it anyway, the more money the easier it is to make money.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

You can - and do - make money, but very modest and small pennies. money for money goes to money. we have very modest capital - for these games

I say that with 1000 dollars it is easy to make 20 dollars a day ... and this we have 500 grams ... that's 10000 grams a month at least and this is our standard wage - even a little more

Evgeniy Kazeikin:

I have recently created an Expert Advisor for semi-automatic trading, and I don't know yet whether it will work or not.

i do not know yet - what will come of it. but it is very difficult to get out of the game. when you are given a little money - and then, in one fell swoop, you lose everything.

Valentin7:

I say that with 1000 dollars it's easy to make 20 dollars a day...and this one we have 500 gr...that's 10000 gr a month minimum and that's our standard salary - even a bit more

But you didn't stop when you had 20 - you kept going... and then you turned around and got minus 20

my start is in forex.

the larger amount is income into the trading account - the smaller amount is withdrawal

start

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

my start is in forex.

the larger amount is income into the trading account - the smaller amount is withdrawal

Ahhhh, I remember.

was that your avatar car?

Right, right.

You said you opened the terminal and it was 200 quid, not 300.

