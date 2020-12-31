Forecast from I - page 71

Alexsandr San:

I've set another trap down

- I don't put a stop until it takes 2,000 rubles.

Yes, it may work.

But without SL, with volume, for example, 0.1 lot ($0.1 - each point) 5000 depo will hold: 5000/6.5 = 769 points of drawdown with 0% stop-out. And at 20% stop-out - the position will close already at 769*80%=615 points. Despite 1:1000.

it went up very sharply eur/jpy

- Decided to take a risk and it looks to me like it's close to the top

eur/jpy

 
A few more indicators should be added to eliminate the element of chance. It would also look better.
 
Grigori.S.B:
Yes, as long as you can see the last candle on the chart - there aren't many indicators :)

Vitaly Muzichenko:

I'm more of a point-and-shoot kind of guy

there is a signal up NZDCHFH2

stop - if the blue point is beaten

NZDCHFH2

Alexsandr San:

stop if the price moves above the yellow horizontal lineof eur/jpy

Foot shot

or better still stop - the pair is in a bullish trend and i am taking my chances with this pair

---------------

i will not take any risk, i closed my positions.

- I have to wait for better signals.

Still, it wants to go up EURJPYH2

I will close if it breaks through the blue point

EURJPYH2

my nerves got the better of me today - 200 roubles short

Picture 1

Picture 2

pound is likely to go up again. GBPUSDH2

set a buy trap - stop at yellow horizontal line

GBPUSDH2

decided not to wait for GBPUSDM30

the boy said the boy did

GBPUSDM30

