I've set another trap down
- I don't put a stop until it takes 2,000 rubles.
Yes, it may work.
But without SL, with volume, for example, 0.1 lot ($0.1 - each point) 5000 depo will hold: 5000/6.5 = 769 points of drawdown with 0% stop-out. And at 20% stop-out - the position will close already at 769*80%=615 points. Despite 1:1000.
it went up very sharply eur/jpy
- Decided to take a risk and it looks to me like it's close to the top
It is necessary to add another five indicators to exclude the element of chance. And it will have a better look.
Yes, as long as you can see the last candle on the chart - not many indicators :)
I'm more of a point-and-shoot kind of guy
there is a signal up NZDCHFH2
stop - if the blue point is beaten
stop if the price moves above the yellow horizontal lineof eur/jpy
or better still stop - the pair is in a bullish trend and i am taking my chances with this pair
---------------
i will not take any risk, i closed my positions.
- I have to wait for better signals.
Still, it wants to go up EURJPYH2
I will close if it breaks through the blue point
my nerves got the better of me today - 200 roubles short
pound is likely to go up again. GBPUSDH2
set a buy trap - stop at yellow horizontal line
decided not to wait for GBPUSDM30
the boy said the boy did