Forecast from I - page 95
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Eh, bad luck, only 3x1, but it should be 4x4.
Somebody almost missed, one digit short.
The good news is the distribution draw! In the last distribution I invested 12,000 won 67,000.
I advise everyone to take a chance, because there's 600 million at stake.
The good news is the distribution draw! Last distribution draw, I invested 12,000 and won 67,000.
I suggest you all take your chances, because there's 600 million at stake.
Oh, and now they will send to the ban for advertising :-)
The good news is the distribution draw! Last distribution draw, I invested 12,000 and won 67,000.
I suggest you all take your chances, because there's 600 million at stake.
Now the combination of 100 tickets, you have to come up with
Oh, I'm going to get banned for advertising :-)
it's not advertising - it's sharing very important information humanly
this is not advertising - this is sharing very important information humanly
even linking to your own website with important information and advertising exclusively for MQL is followed by a BAN
even for links to your own website with important information and advertising exclusively for MQL, you should be banned.
I'm telling you it's not advertising. They secretly want to share - and I have told you important information.
I almost came up with the combination -
Tired of filling -
I'm loaded to the tune of 36,000 (120 tickets at 300 rubles each).
Now the main thing is that there is no winner. Because then there will be no DISTRIBUTION - and cried my money.
No, well, if the winner, will be me - then all right.
Tired of filling in -
I'm, packed as much as 36,000 (120 tickets at 300 rubles).
Now the main thing is that there would not be, a winner. Because then there will be no DIVISION - and cried my money.
No, well, if the winner, will be me - then all right.
I didn't have much luck today - at least I didn't lose that much.
I was unlucky today - at least I didn't lose that much
Don't go for the regular draws - just wait for the Distribution Draw.
Happy Holidays! Comrades !!!