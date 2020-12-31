Forecast from I - page 91

Some things in life are unfortunate!

- I guess I'll be the one who can't be reformed. ------ leaked again

for the whole period of this account - 78,500 rbl. was drained.

account opened 26.07.2017

Yesterday I was thinking about my future.

I'm sitting here losing while Father gets his pension, and when he's gone --- And they won't hire me because I'm not young.

- It's scary to think

Keep your fingers crossed for me !

It's a lot of money - 500,000,000,000

Gold will go up today, most likely XAUUSDM5

opened BUY, the lower yellow one will close BUY and open SELL, the upper yellow one will open BUY and close SELL

XAUUSDM5

temporary change of direction - all is equal, most likely to go up

XAUUSDM5m

 
You were doing fine on H2, why did you switch to m5? You just needed to refine your strategy in terms of taking losses.
 
On m5, there are completely different laws and strategies, it's pure scalping.
surupik:
You were doing fine on H2, why have you moved to M5? You just needed to refine your strategy in terms of taking losses.

I'm still looking,on H2 - I get the prediction, I need to find some more, on a smaller chart, some kind of pattern

now either down or up - something will happen

щ

Alexsandr San:

it's either going down or up - something will happen.

good going - if at two o'clock it breaks the green dot, it will go, oh it will go ....

so, it's messed up ........ --- 'cause it's going to go down

if it breaks through the green, it will go down well

yellow bottom - Horizontal - will buy in SELL XAUUSDM5

here i am, and i'm on a roll -

will take it down....

