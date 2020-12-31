Forecast from I - page 91
Some things in life are unfortunate!
- I guess I'll be the one who can't be reformed. ------ leaked again
-----------------------------
for the whole period of this account - 78,500 rbl. was drained.
account opened 26.07.2017
Yesterday I was thinking about my future.
I'm sitting here losing while Father gets his pension, and when he's gone --- And they won't hire me because I'm not young.
- It's scary to think
Keep your fingers crossed for me !
It's a lot of money - 500,000,000,000
Gold will go up today, most likely XAUUSDM5
opened BUY, the lower yellow one will close BUY and open SELL, the upper yellow one will open BUY and close SELL
temporary change of direction - all is equal, most likely to go up
You were doing fine on H2, why have you moved to M5? You just needed to refine your strategy in terms of taking losses.
I'm still looking,on H2 - I get the prediction, I need to find some more, on a smaller chart, some kind of pattern
----------------
now either down or up - something will happen
----------------
it's either going down or up - something will happen.
good going - if at two o'clock it breaks the green dot, it will go, oh it will go ....
so, it's messed up ........ --- 'cause it's going to go down
if it breaks through the green, it will go down well
yellow bottom - Horizontal - will buy in SELL XAUUSDM5
---------------------
here i am, and i'm on a roll -
will take it down....