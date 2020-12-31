Forecast from I - page 102

Alexsandr San:

Yes! It's going to 1741 and then only your prediction will work out to 1670

I don't know what to do. I'll be looking for a way out.

I'm re-shooting the top.

Hi. Put your emotions in the back of the closet. They're in your way.

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hey! Today's levels, once again confirming upward movement

XAUUSDH2

 
Alexsandr San:

I am not asserting or pushing anything. Just a question.

Is this situation likely to happen again?


Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I am not asserting or pushing anything. Just a question.

It could, I don't argue - you can quickly switch to the opposite side, I have the utility set up from levels and when the movement moves sharply downwards, the utility will reverse the position

 
Alexsandr San:

Do these reversals affect the size of the deposit?

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Yes! for the better - sometimes I earn nothing, but the main thing is that I don't lose

 
Alexsandr San:

Well, that's fine, then.

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I'm testing modestly now, I'm getting my hands on it. Yesterday modestly, but most importantly not in deficit.

Photo by

I would like to share this indicator, it shows the direction every day, as horizontal lines are set every day to a new level

And when the blue line comes out of the zone, that's where the direction will be

XAUUSDM5

It is better to enter the market closer to the zone ---- as during the day the price comes back to this point - in a pinch you stand firm

I'll add -

breakout is when the blue line goes out of the zone. Best results at 30 min.

for 5 min. to show Snapshot3------ > Here you can get ready to go up Shot4-- cheated back into the zone Picture5

time in 10 hours - after this time the exit from the zone, determines the daily movement Snapshot6

Files:
H_A_Lin_S_W.mq5  22 kb
This is how this whole construction looks like on the 30mi. Chart

XAUUSDM30 XAUUSDM30

