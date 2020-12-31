Forecast from I - page 13

New comment
[Deleted]  
Good Morning all!
found a utility
You can read how to use it
here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5348
more indicator
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
Stochastic and MACD
in the first window is second from the bottom
Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2. -LWMA method .-Close/Close price.
MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACD SMA 13. - Apply to: Close.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WPR and StdDev in the second window at the very bottom
WPR - brown line - period 13.
StdDev -blue line -period 8 .-shift 0 .-LWMA method .-Apply to: Close.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
all in one place - not a bad combination
for finding an entry
Пишем утилиту для отбора и навигации по инструментам на языках MQL5 и MQL4
Пишем утилиту для отбора и навигации по инструментам на языках MQL5 и MQL4
  • www.mql5.com
Для продвинутого трейдера не является секретом, что большая часть времени, которое занимает торговля, тратится не на открытие или сопровождение сделок. Больше всего времени занимает отбор инструментов и поиск точек входа. Конечно, если вы работаете только с 1-2 инструментами, то данная проблема вам незнакома. Но когда в ваш арсенал торговли...
[Deleted]  

GBPUSDH2 lilac if the bar is higher to buy if lower to sell

I'm not on a demo. I'm on a real account now.

GBPUSDH2

I don't want to go in. I took a risk.

Better to enter whenStochastic crosses a signal MACD andWPR crosses -50

[Deleted]  

now all the buy signals seem to be present GBPUSDH2

GBPUSDH2

in case anyone thought that the Balance target is 47000. this is in Roubles

Photo by

[Deleted]  
Seems to be a working trading system
if anyone is interested, there are indicators and advisors in the archive
that I found in kodobase.
That's all there is to it. Good luck to everyone!
Files:
MQL5.zip  102 kb
[Deleted]  

Most likely 09.07.2019 EURUSDH2

Will trend upwards -- yellow ticks show crossing

EURUSDH2

EURGBPH2 is showing good upwards here

EURGBPH2

The move is heading in the right direction

EURGBPH2

0.89730 is to be reached

[Deleted]  

If the bar closes above where I bought

then - it will reach the EURSGDH2 target

EURSGDH2

[Deleted]  

another EURCADH2 pair

is likely to tend to the upside

when it hits the mark

EURCADH2

EURCADH2

Take Profit 400 pips - it worked.

from two positions 200 pips

EURCADH2

[Deleted]  

Well today - it will be interesting

EURJPYH2 - bought yesterday . seems to have a buy signal

EURJPYH2

USDJPYH2 buy

USDJPYH2

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Well today - it's going to be interesting

EURJPYH2 - bought yesterday .

USDJPYH2 buy


came true --- welltoday - will be interesting

EURJPYH2

USDJPYH2

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

came true --- welltoday --- it's going to be interesting


USDJPYH2continuing upwardsmovement

USDJPYH2

1...67891011121314151617181920...103
New comment