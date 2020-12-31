Forecast from I - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
found a utility
You can read how to use it
here https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/5348
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1776
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
Stochastic and MACD
in the first window is second from the bottom
Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2. -LWMA method .-Close/Close price.
WPR and StdDev in the second window at the very bottom
WPR - brown line - period 13.
StdDev -blue line -period 8 .-shift 0 .-LWMA method .-Apply to: Close.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
all in one place - not a bad combination
for finding an entry
GBPUSDH2 lilac if the bar is higher to buy if lower to sell
I'm not on a demo. I'm on a real account now.
I don't want to go in. I took a risk.
Better to enter whenStochastic crosses a signal MACD andWPR crosses -50
now all the buy signals seem to be present GBPUSDH2
in case anyone thought that the Balance target is 47000. this is in Roubles
if anyone is interested, there are indicators and advisors in the archive
that I found in kodobase.
That's all there is to it. Good luck to everyone!
Most likely 09.07.2019 EURUSDH2
Will trend upwards -- yellow ticks show crossing
EURGBPH2 is showing good upwards here
The move is heading in the right direction
0.89730 is to be reached
If the bar closes above where I bought
then - it will reach the EURSGDH2 target
another EURCADH2 pair
is likely to tend to the upside
when it hits the mark
EURCADH2
Take Profit 400 pips - it worked.
from two positions 200 pips
Well today - it will be interesting
EURJPYH2 - bought yesterday . seems to have a buy signal
USDJPYH2 buy
Well today - it's going to be interesting
EURJPYH2 - bought yesterday .
USDJPYH2 buy
came true --- welltoday - will be interesting
came true --- welltoday --- it's going to be interesting
USDJPYH2continuing upwardsmovement