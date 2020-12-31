Forecast from I - page 74
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have a euro-dollar sell-off in the TP.
Expect to sell AUDUSD and buy USDJPY and USDCHF. 4:00pm or 8:00pm therm time.
Expect to sell AUDUSD and buy USDJPY and USDCHF. Hours at 16:00 or 20:00 term time.
Is that a typo and it is the other way round? It is just that the AUD has been going down since Thursday (3rd day already) and the franc is the other way round.
maybe of course sell down and buy up is a strategy unknown to me :-)
Is that a typo and it is the other way round? It is just that the AUD has been going down since Thursday (3rd day now) and the franc is the other way round.
maybe of course sell at the bottom and buy at the top is a strategy unknown to me :-)
No, it is not a typo.
It is a 100 pips cream on the continuation or waning trend down on the Euro-dollar (you saw closed in the TP) and on the Aussie and up on the franc and yen. SL by indicator.
How do you know that the audi has been going down since Thursday and that's the end of it today? It can go down or up for months ...
And also don't forget: the market is irrational.
These are manual trades and the signal works the way you are used to - there's your MM.
I've decided today to beat Friday's
- risk after risk - there's no other way to win it back
I've decided today to beat Friday's
- risk after risk - there's no other way to win it back
On my signal the Euro-NZ is well up. In the same automatic strategy dollar-frank and dollar-yen are also asking to sell. Almost simultaneously, but only after my signal (4-8 hours).
On my signal the Euro-NZ is well up. On the same automatic strategy dollar-franc and dollar-yen are asking to sell. Almost simultaneously, but only after my signal (in 4-8 hours).
on the demo - not an indicator
When I go on the real account the price is completely different and usually goes against
on the demo is no indicator
when on the real, the price moves completely differently, and as usual against
I am testing from 100k to 100 lots maximum and beyond. on the real will not be much different, as the TF is H4, trades 3-7 per week, market trades. On the real, I worked Sov. (where there was a sale on the euro-dollar).
Why rape your brain on the demo? if there is a real, put all your energy into it to win !!!
Why rape your brain on the demo? if there is a real, put all your efforts into it to win !!!
On the demo, I explained (for the test, there is no 100 thousand dollars). On the real a different strategy, and also with this engine. I'm testing and adjusting the details. For example: it is forbidden to open positions if the signal candle was last on Friday - i.e. there may be a gap against the signal at the moment ofposition opening in Pon. And so on.
But we have deviated from the topic of forecasts. I will repeat, the nearest deals (according to my signal strategy) are selling USD-franc and USD-yen and buying Audi. TP - 100 pips.