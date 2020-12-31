Forecast from I - page 15

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Hello. The way I see it for the pound is this.


Hello! I think it's time to buy GBPUSDH2

-but I will wait -something tells me it might go down yet.

But otherwise - it is possible to buy - I think there are all buy signals.

GBPUSDH2

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Do not buy. Wait for the news.

Aleksandr Yakovlev:

I am, and I'm waiting. I'm dying to buy.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

Aleksandr Yakovlev:
No thanks, no thanks. I'd rather wait.
 
))) Wait then )))

 
The pound yen is in a similar situation. The line is 132.340. After breaking and fixing above, buying can be considered.
I've decided - catch one pair .

But. in a big way.

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

I've decided - catch one pair .

But. in a big way.

And that's the right answer.))

Did I miss GBPUSDH2

- I have to do it again - from my red trend line

GBPUSDH2

