Forecast from I - page 15
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello. The way I see it for the pound is this.
Hello! I think it's time to buy GBPUSDH2
-but I will wait -something tells me it might go down yet.
But otherwise - it is possible to buy - I think there are all buy signals.
Hi! I think it's time to buy GBPUSDH2
-But I will wait - something tells me it may go down yet.
But otherwise - it is time to buy - I think there are all buy signals.
Do not buy. Wait for the news.
Don't buy it just yet. Wait for the news.
I am, and I'm waiting. I'm dying to buy.
I'm waiting. I'm dying to buy.
no thanks. i'd rather wait.
))) Wait then )))
On the pound yen the situation is similar. The line is 132.340. After breaking through and securing above, buying can be considered.
I've decided - catch one pair .
But. in a big way.
I've decided - catch one pair .
But. in a big way.
And that's the right answer.))
Did I miss GBPUSDH2
- I have to do it again - from my red trend line