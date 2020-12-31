Forecast from I - page 12

New comment
[Deleted]  

GBPUSD in 1 hour and 20 minutes. - We will see if there will be a buy signal

GBPUSD can be bought soon

[Deleted]  

EURJPY can also be bought

EURJPY can also be bought

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

GBPUSD in 1 hour and 20 minutes. - We will see if there will be a buy signal


GBPUSD no signal
Stochastic has not crossed the MACD signal line
и
Figure does not go above the 20 level although it crossed the MA5, it is possible to buy but risky

GBPUSD no signal

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

GBPUSD no signal
Stochastic does not cross the MACD signal line
и
Figure does not go above the 20 level although it crossed the MA5, it is possible to buy but risky


NZdUsd on Stochastic is oversold, I bought
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
NZdUsd on Stochastic is oversold, I bought

a little early but see what to buy

NZdUsd buy

 
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

It's just that I haven't done viruses for a long time - and time is of the essence.

Click on the link and you're in.

I used to make a virus out of RMS.

Spam of course. MT 6 isn't there yet.
[Deleted]  
Vladimir Baskakov:
NZdUsd on Stochastic is oversold, I bought

was going so well.

I think when

Stochastic crosses the MACD signal line you can buy before

till buy

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:


GBPUSD is changing direction downwards
Stochastic has crossed the MACD signal line
as well as
WPR crossed the StdDev

--------------------------------------------------------

Stochastic andMACD

in the first box is the second from the bottom

Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2.-LWMA method- Close/Closeprice.

MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACDSMA 13. - Apply to: Close.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------

WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom

WPR is the brown line - period 13.

StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .- Apply to: Close.

TOTAL:

this prediction proved itself.

GBPUSD confirmed

[Deleted]  

Vladimir Baskakov:
NZdUsd по Стохастику перепродан, я купил


Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

it's a little early but you can see what to buy

NZdUsd

half a forecast - fast and unreasonable

semi-forecast

[Deleted]  

if anyone's interested

here's a timetable for work

Files:
Figure_MACD.tpl  102 kb
Figure.mq5  23 kb
1...5678910111213141516171819...103
New comment