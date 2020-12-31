Forecast from I - page 12
GBPUSD in 1 hour and 20 minutes. - We will see if there will be a buy signal
EURJPY can also be bought
GBPUSD no signal
Stochastic has not crossed the MACD signal line
и
Figure does not go above the 20 level although it crossed the MA5, it is possible to buy but risky
NZdUsd on Stochastic is oversold, I bought
a little early but see what to buy
It's just that I haven't done viruses for a long time - and time is of the essence.
Click on the link and you're in.
I used to make a virus out of RMS.
was going so well.
I think when
Stochastic crosses the MACD signal line you can buy before
GBPUSD is changing direction downwards
Stochastic has crossed the MACD signal line
as well as
WPR crossed the StdDev
--------------------------------------------------------
Stochastic andMACD
in the first box is the second from the bottom
Stochastic blue line - period K 21.- period D 3.- deceleration 2.-LWMA method- Close/Closeprice.
MACD red line - fast EMA 10. -slow EMA 15. -MACDSMA 13. - Apply to: Close.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WPR andStdDev in the second window at the very bottom
WPR is the brown line - period 13.
StdDev -blue line -period8 .-shift 0 .-methodLWMA .- Apply to: Close.
this prediction proved itself.
Vladimir Baskakov:
NZdUsd по Стохастику перепродан, я купил
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
it's a little early but you can see what to buy
half a forecast - fast and unreasonable
if anyone's interested
here's a timetable for work