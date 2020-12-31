Forecast from I - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
There is a sell signal on the USDCHF on the 2 hour chart.
2 hour chart is more accurate for me -
but it's better to wait - when Stochastic crosses 50
I found an interesting Indicator
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/64
was giving warnings - replaced the letters here - the warnings are gone
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double myStdDev(int period_N,const double &Cena[],int Shift)
{
double sun,sred,stb;
int z,c=period_N-1;
sun=0.0;stb=0.0;
for(z=0;z<period_N;z++)
{
sun+=Cena[z+Shift];
}
sred=sun/period_N;
for(z=0;z<period_N;z++)
{
sun=Cena[z+Shift]-sred;
stb+=sun*sun;
}
sun=stb/c;
stb=MathSqrt(sun);
return(stb);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//||
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EURUSD buy signal appeared
EURUSD buy signal appeared
Right, the pound is about to start
But where to? On my chart it looks like it's going down.
Where the euro goes.
Well, that's the right way to go - there's a smile on his face.
USDCHF is still down -1 day
USDCHF still down -1 day shows
Looked again, reversal, going up. It was a correction. Only buy
I don't mind - it's a couple!
I'm going to punish it like it's punishing me.