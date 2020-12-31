Forecast from I - page 9

There is a sell signal on the USDCHF on the 2 hour chart.

2 hour chart is more accurate for me -

there is a sell signal

but it's better to wait - when Stochastic crosses 50

I found an interesting Indicator

https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/64

plombiers

was giving warnings - replaced the letters here - the warnings are gone

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double myStdDev(int period_N,const double &Cena[],int Shift)
{
double sun,sred,stb;
int z,c=period_N-1;
sun=0.0;stb=0.0;
for(z=0;z<period_N;z++)
{
sun+=Cena[z+Shift];
}
sred=sun/period_N;
for(z=0;z<period_N;z++)
{
sun=Cena[z+Shift]-sred;
stb+=sun*sun;
}
sun=stb/c;
stb=MathSqrt(sun);
return(stb);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//||
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

Plombiers - Осциллятор в канале
EURUSD buy signal appeared

EURUSD

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

EURUSD buy signal appeared


Right, the pound is about to start
Vladimir Baskakov:
Right, the pound is about to start
But where to? On my chart it looks like it's going down.
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
But where to? On my chart it looks like it's going down.
Where the euro is going.
Vladimir Baskakov:
Where the euro goes.
Well, that's right, he should go where the euro goes - there's a smile on his face.
Aleksandr Klapatyuk:
Well, that's the right way to go - there's a smile on his face.

USDCHF is still down -1 day

Aleksandr Klapatyuk:

USDCHF still down -1 day shows

Looked again, reversal, will go up. It was a correction. Only buy short
Vladimir Baskakov:
Looked again, reversal, going up. It was a correction. Only buy

I don't mind - it's a couple!

I'm going to punish it like it's punishing me.

