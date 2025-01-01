DokümantasyonBölümler
Belirtilen çizelge penceresine eklenmiş tüm göstergelerin sayısına dönüş yapar.

int  IndicatorsTotal(
   int   sub_win     // alt-pencere numarası
   );

Parametreler

sub_win

[in]  Çizelge alt-penceresinin numarası. 0 değeri ana pencereyi temsil eder.

Dönüş Değeri

Belirtilen çizelge penceresine eklenmiş göstergelerin sayısı. Hata ile ilgili daha fazla bilgi için GetLastError() fonksiyonunu kullanın.

Not

Bu fonksiyon, çizelgeye eklenmiş tüm göstergeler arasında arama yapılabilmesine olanak sağlar. Tüm çizelge pencerelerinin sayısı CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL özelliğinden, GetInteger() fonksiyonu kullanılarak elde edilebilir.

