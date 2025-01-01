MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriIndicatorsTotal
IndicatorsTotal
Belirtilen çizelge penceresine eklenmiş tüm göstergelerin sayısına dönüş yapar.
int IndicatorsTotal(
Parametreler
sub_win
[in] Çizelge alt-penceresinin numarası. 0 değeri ana pencereyi temsil eder.
Dönüş Değeri
Belirtilen çizelge penceresine eklenmiş göstergelerin sayısı. Hata ile ilgili daha fazla bilgi için GetLastError() fonksiyonunu kullanın.
Not
Bu fonksiyon, çizelgeye eklenmiş tüm göstergeler arasında arama yapılabilmesine olanak sağlar. Tüm çizelge pencerelerinin sayısı CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL özelliğinden, GetInteger() fonksiyonu kullanılarak elde edilebilir.
Ayrıca bakınız
IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().