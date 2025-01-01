DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriColorForeground 

ColorForeground (Get Yöntemi)

"Ön-plan rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır (Çizelgenin eksenleri, ölçeği ve OHLC dizgilerinin rengi).

color  ColorForeground() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Ön-plan rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorForeground (Set Yöntemi)

"Ön-plan rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar (Çizelgenin eksenleri, ölçeği ve OHLC dizgilerinin rengi)

bool  ColorForeground(
   color  new_color      // yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Eksenler, ölçek ve OHLC dizgileri için yeni renk.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.