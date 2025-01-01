DokümantasyonBölümler
ApplyTemplate

Belirtilen şablonu çizelgeye uygular.

bool  ApplyTemplate(
   const string  filename      // Şablon dosyasının ismi
   )

Parametreler

filename

[in]  Şablon dosyasının ismi.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', şablon uygulanamadıysa 'false'.