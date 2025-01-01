DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriPointsPerBar 

PointsPerBar (Get Yöntemi)

"Çubuk başı puan" özelliğinin değerini alır (çubuk başına düşen puan bazında).

double  PointsPerBar() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan nesnenin "Çubuk başı puan" özelliğinin değeri. Atanmış hiçbir nesne yoksa EMPTY_VALUE değerine dönüş yapar.

PointsPerBar (Set Yöntemi)

"Çubuk başı puan" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  PointsPerBar(
   double  ppb      // yeni ölçek değeri
   )

Parametreler

ppb

[in]  Yeni ölçek değeri (çubuk başına düşen puan bazında).

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', ölçek değişmediyse 'false'.