DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriEventObjectCreate 

Yeni nesne oluşturma olayı hakkında çizelgedeki tüm MQL5 programlarına uyarı göndermek için bir bayrak ayarlar.

bool  EventObjectCreate(
   bool  flag      // bayrak
   )

Parametreler

flag

[in]  Yeni bayrak değeri.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', bayrak değişmediyse 'false'.