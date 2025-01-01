DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriOpen 

Open

Belli parametrelerle bir çizelge açar ve onu sınıf örneğine tutturur.

long  Open(
   const string     symbol_name,     // Sembol ismi
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // Periyot
   )

Parametreler

symbol_name

[in]  Sembol ismi. NULL değeri mevcut çizelge sembolünü temsil eder.

timeframe

[in]  Çizelge zaman-dilimi (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES sayımının değerleri). 0 değeri mevcut zaman-dilimini temsil eder.

Dönüş değeri

Çizelge tanımlayıcısı.