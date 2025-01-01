DocumentationSections
IndicatorsTotal

Retourne le nombre total d'indicateurs appliqués à la fenêtre du graphique spécifié.

int  IndicatorsTotal(
   int   sub_win     // numéro de la sous-fenêtre
   );

Paramètres

sub_win

[in]  Numéro de la sous-fenêtre du graphique. 0 signifie la fenêtre du graphique principal.

Valeur de Retour

Le nombre d'indicateurs dans la fenêtre spécifiée. Pour obtenir les détails de l'erreur, utilisez la fonction GetLastError().

Note

La fonction permet de rechercher parmi tous les indicateurs attachés au graphique. Le nombre total de fenêtres du graphique peut être obtenu depuis la propriété CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL en utilisant la fonction GetInteger().

