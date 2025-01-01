Référence MQL5Bibliothèque StandardGraphiques des prixIndicatorsTotal
IndicatorsTotal
Retourne le nombre total d'indicateurs appliqués à la fenêtre du graphique spécifié.
int IndicatorsTotal(
Paramètres
sub_win
[in] Numéro de la sous-fenêtre du graphique. 0 signifie la fenêtre du graphique principal.
Valeur de Retour
Le nombre d'indicateurs dans la fenêtre spécifiée. Pour obtenir les détails de l'erreur, utilisez la fonction GetLastError().
Note
La fonction permet de rechercher parmi tous les indicateurs attachés au graphique. Le nombre total de fenêtres du graphique peut être obtenu depuis la propriété CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL en utilisant la fonction GetInteger().
Voir aussi
IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().