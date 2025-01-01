DokümantasyonBölümler
ShowGrid (Get Yöntemi)

"Izgarayı göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowGrid() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Izgarayı göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowGrid (Set Yöntemi)

"Izgarayı göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowGrid(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Izgarayı göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.