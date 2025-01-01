DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriShowPeriodSep 

ShowPeriodSep (Get Yöntemi)

"Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.

bool  ShowPeriodSep() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulan çizelgenin "Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.

ShowPeriodSep (Set Yöntemi)

"Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ShowPeriodSep(
   bool  show      // yeni değer
   )

Parametreler

show

[in]  "Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.