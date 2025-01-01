MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriShowPeriodSep
ShowPeriodSep (Get Yöntemi)
"Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliğinin değerini alır.
|
bool ShowPeriodSep() const
Dönüş değeri
Sınıf örneğine tutturulan çizelgenin "Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliğinin değeri. Hiçbir çizelge atanmamışsa 'false' dönüşü yapar.
ShowPeriodSep (Set Yöntemi)
"Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.
|
bool ShowPeriodSep(
Parametreler
show
[in] "Periyot ayraçlarını göster" özelliği için yeni değer.
Dönüş değeri
Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.