WidthInBars

Çubuk sayısı bazında pencere genişliğini alır.

int  WidthInBars() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine tutturulmuş çizelge alt-penceresinin çubuk sayısı bazında genişliği. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa, 0 dönüşü yapar.