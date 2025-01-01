문서화섹션
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートIndicatorsTotal 

IndicatorsTotal

지정된 차트 창에 적용된 모든 지표 수를 반환.

int  IndicatorsTotal(
   long   chart_id,  // 차트 식별자
   int    sub_win    // 하위 창의 숫자
   );

매개변수

chart_id

[in]  차트 식별자. 0은 주 차트를 나타냅니다.

sub_win

[in]  차트 하위 창의 숫자. 0은 주 차트 창을 나타냅니다.

값 반환

지정된 차트 창의 지표 수입니다. 오류 세부 정보를 가져오려면, GetLastError() 함수를 사용합니다.

참고

이 기능을 사용하면 차트에 첨부된 모든 지표를 검색할 수 있습니다. 차트의 모든 창 수는 CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL 속성에서 GetInteger() 함수를 사용하여 얻을 수 있습니다.

추가 참조

IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().