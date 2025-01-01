MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートIndicatorsTotal
IndicatorsTotal
지정된 차트 창에 적용된 모든 지표 수를 반환.
int IndicatorsTotal(
매개변수
chart_id
[in] 차트 식별자. 0은 주 차트를 나타냅니다.
sub_win
[in] 차트 하위 창의 숫자. 0은 주 차트 창을 나타냅니다.
값 반환
지정된 차트 창의 지표 수입니다. 오류 세부 정보를 가져오려면, GetLastError() 함수를 사용합니다.
참고
이 기능을 사용하면 차트에 첨부된 모든 지표를 검색할 수 있습니다. 차트의 모든 창 수는 CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL 속성에서 GetInteger() 함수를 사용하여 얻을 수 있습니다.
추가 참조
IndicatorAdd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().