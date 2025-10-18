Kategoriler
Tümü Göstergeler Uzman Danışmanlar Kütüphaneler Komut dosyaları Entegrasyon Dönüştürme Çeviri Tasarım Danışmanlık Diğer
Popüler beceriler
Tüm dillerde 388 yeni iş
Sırala:
Hello v3 (kişisel iş)
50+ USD
v3 opt Now we will just provide an additional input to the transaction input, The rules to be added are already included in an algorithm and I am sending them to you along with the indicator from which it receives the signal. Let's call this algorithm I sent you 'AC Algo' AC Algo opens a buy trade when the USD (red channel) breaks the Fibonacci -50 channel, and a sell trade on XAUUSD when it breaks the Fibonacci 50
1 Başvuru
MQL4 Uzman Danışmanlar
45+ USD
Hello, I'm looking for a coder who can translate or convert an MT4 indicator (.mq4 file, source code available) to TradingView's Pine Script. It should be the exact same indicator, with the same inputs and other settings. Once you're done, you'll send me the indicator along with the full Pine Script source code
3 Başvuru
Other Diğer Dönüştürme
30+ USD
Hello, I want to trade at the intersection of EMAs in the 15-minute chart. If EMA 10 or EMA 20 crosses above, buy. If it crosses below, take profit and sell. Whenever it crosses above again, take profit
8 Başvuru