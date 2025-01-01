DokümantasyonBölümler
SetSymbolPeriod

Sınıf örneğine tutturulan çizelgenin sembol ve periyot değerlerini değiştirir.

bool  SetSymbolPeriod(
   const string     symbol_name,     // Sembol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES  timeframe        // Periyot
   )

Parametreler

symbol_name

[in]  Yeni sembol ismi. NULL değeri mevcut çizelge sembolünü temsil eder.

timeframe

[in]  Yeni zaman-dilimi (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES sayımının değerlerinden biri). 0 değeri mevcut zaman-dilimini temsil eder.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değişmediyse 'false'.