- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
IndicatorsTotal
Gibt die Anzahl der Indikatoren auf dem Chartfenster zurück.
|
int IndicatorsTotal(
Parameter
chart_id
[in] ID des Charts. 0 bedeutet den aktuellen Chart.
sub_window
[in] Nummer des Unterfensters. 0 bedeutet das Hauptfenster des Charts.
Rückgabewert
Anzahl der Indikatoren im angegebenen Chartfenster. Um Informationen über den Fehler zu erhalten, rufen Sie die Funktion GetLastError().
Hinweis
Die Funktion erlaubt durch alle Indikatoren auf diesem Chart zu suchen. Um die Anzahl aller Chartfenster aus der Eigenschaft CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL zu erhalten verwenden Sie die Funktion GetInteger().
Sehen Sie auch
IndicatorAd(), IndicatorDelete(), IndicatorsTotal(), iCustom(), IndicatorCreate(), IndicatorSetString().