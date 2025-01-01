DokumentationKategorien
Gibt die Anzahl der Indikatoren auf dem Chartfenster zurück.

int  IndicatorsTotal(
   long  chart_id,      // ID des Charts
   int   sub_window     // Nummer des Unterfensters
   );

Parameter

chart_id

[in]  ID des Charts. 0 bedeutet den aktuellen Chart.

sub_window

[in]  Nummer des Unterfensters. 0 bedeutet das Hauptfenster des Charts.

Rückgabewert

Anzahl der Indikatoren im angegebenen Chartfenster. Um Informationen über den Fehler zu erhalten, rufen Sie die Funktion GetLastError().

Hinweis

Die Funktion erlaubt durch alle Indikatoren auf diesem Chart zu suchen. Um die Anzahl aller Chartfenster aus der Eigenschaft CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL zu erhalten verwenden Sie die Funktion GetInteger().

