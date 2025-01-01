DokümantasyonBölümler
"Satış fiyatı çizgisi rengi" özelliğinin değerini alır.

color  ColorLineBid() const

Dönüş değeri

Sınıf örneğine atanan çizelgenin "Satış fiyatı çizgisi rengi" özelliğinin değeri. Tutturulmuş bir çizelge yoksa CLR_NONE değerine dönüş yapar.

ColorLineBid (Set Yöntemi)

"Satış fiyatı çizgisi rengi" özelliği için yeni değer ayarlar.

bool  ColorLineBid(
   color  new_color      // satış fiyatı çizgisi için yeni renk
   )

Parametreler

new_color

[in]  Satış fiyatı çizgisi için yeni renk.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', renk değişmediyse 'false'.