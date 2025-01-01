DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneFiyat ÇizelgeleriBringToTop 

BringToTop

Çizelgeyi diğer çizelgelerin üzerine taşır.

bool  BringToTop() const

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', aksi durumda 'false'.