ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートIndicatorsTotal 

IndicatorsTotal

指定されたチャートウィンドウに適用された全ての指標の数を返します。

int  IndicatorsTotal(
  int  sub_win     // サブウィンドウ番号
  );

パラメータ

sub_win

[in]  チャートサブウィンドウの番号。（ 0 はメインチャートウィンドウ）

戻り値

指定されたチャートウィンドウの指標の数。エラーの詳細を取得するにはGetLastError() 関数を使用します。

注意事項

この関数は、チャートに接続された全ての指標を検索することが出来ます。チャートのウィンドウの数の合計は GetInteger() 関数を使用して CHART_WINDOWS_TOTAL プロパティから得られます。

参照

IndicatorAdd()IndicatorDelete()IndicatorsTotal()iCustom()IndicatorCreate()IndicatorSetString()